Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty overhaul gets a new trailer at Gamescom

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest RPG from CD Project Red, makers of the Witcher game series. Phantom Liberty, is their new expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

During the trailer, new weapons were revealed to players.

Cyberpunks cyberware and existing perks have been redesigned.

Relic skill tree is being added to the game.

The police system has been overhauled, alongside new vehicular combat.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest RPG from the legendary creators of the Witcher game series, CD Projekt RED. The game focuses on the character 'V,' who battles their way across Liberty City in a play to survive a device called The Relic that's now taking over their consciousness.

Cyberpunk 2077, and the new expansion, Phantom Liberty, feature rich RPG systems and a wide array of avenues for players to take in every mission. Topple empires through the use of force, stealth, or cybernetic hardware.

New weapons

During the trailer, some fancy new weapons are shown off to players. These include:

The Order: Shotgun

Order: Shotgun Grit : Handgun

: Handgun Warden : SMG

: SMG Osprey : Sniper Rifle

: Sniper Rifle Hercules : Special

: Special Rasetsu: Sniper Rifle

Redesigned Cyberware

There wasn't much listed on this, but from the trailer, it appeared much of the game's current cyberware was given new traits alongside new cosmetic designs.

New and Redesigned perks

(Image credit: CD Project Red)

The Cyberpunk perk system is being overhauled as well. Old perks are being revisited, and new perks are getting added. From the looks of these things, they're welcome additions to the game!

Finisher: Blade Runner : Fiery blade finisher that leaves the enemy corpse torched and headless.

: Fiery blade finisher that leaves the enemy corpse torched and headless. Bullet Deflect : Deflect bullets using a melee weapon, sword.

: Deflect bullets using a melee weapon, sword. Opportunist : Finish enemies early.

: Finish enemies early. Airdash : Slow motion during air combat.

: Slow motion during air combat. Finisher: Savage Sling : Throw the bodies of your dead enemies at living foes.

: Throw the bodies of your dead enemies at living foes. Pull : Throw and shoot your grenades mid-air to blow early near enemies.

: Throw and shoot your grenades mid-air to blow early near enemies. Deadeye: A perk that gives the player what seems to be the ability to land automatic headshots.

Relic Skill tree

(Image credit: CD Project Red)

The new skill tree, titled Relic, was teased as well. Giving players a glimpse at two skills that displayed the player shrouded in a digitized form.

Launch Capacity Override : The player was shooting a small grenade launcher held directly inside the player's wrist.

: The player was shooting a small grenade launcher held directly inside the player's wrist. Spatial Mapping: Melee players can use this skill to close distance quickly; jump meters in fractions of a second.

Vehicle Combat

(Image credit: CD Project Red)

Vehicular combat showed a mix of both tech-based abilities alongside good ole' fashioned ballistic weapons. Players could hack other vehicles and cause at least three attacks:

Self Destruct : Blow up the vehicle being hacked.

: Blow up the vehicle being hacked. Floor It : While this one wasn't shown, I imagine it sends the foe's vehicle hilariously speeding off.

: While this one wasn't shown, I imagine it sends the foe's vehicle hilariously speeding off. Emergency Brake: This skill wasn't demonstrated either, but it seems rather clear this is meant to stop enemy vehicles in pursuit from pursuing further.

During a cutscene where the player is battling the revamped police force, the character was spinning their vehicle in place, letting off hundreds of rounds from an imbedded machine gun in the car they were driving. Laying waste to everyone around them.



You can learn more by checking out our article on CyberPunk 2077's revamped police system.

(Image credit: CD Project Red)

It was announced that many of the changes that are coming with Phantom Liberty will be included for free in their 2.0 update. It's safe to assume that many of the gameplay changes that were highlighted in the trailer are the components all players will get their hands on, while story content and new locations will be locked within the expansion.

Windows Central's take

After completing Cyberpunk 2077 this past spring, I felt as though the game came up short of the dreams it had set for itself. Systems never felt fully realized in an otherwise captivating take on cyberpunk noir. Phantom Liberty, and the 2.0 update, are the perfect jumping-in point for both new and returning players. I look forward to returning once more and having that experience tailored to better suit their original vision for the game.