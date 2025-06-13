Windows Central Podcast: Xbox Ally is official, and Aero Glass is back?
Daniel and Zac discuss the new Xbox Ally and major changes to Windows for gaming handhelds. The crew also talks about Apple's new Liquid Glass UI, and discuss how the new iPadOS could be coming for Windows in the low- and mid-range space.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the big Windows and Xbox news that broke over the weekend: The Xbox Ally is official, and with it comes major changes to Windows for gaming handhelds. The crew also talks about WWDC and Apple's new Liquid Glass, and how we think it's just a worse version of Aero Glass from Windows Vista. We also talk about the new iPadOS updates, and how they could pose a threat to low- and mid-range Windows PCs.
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Hosts:
- Daniel Rubino
- Zac Bowden
