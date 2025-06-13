Recommended reading

Windows Central Podcast: Xbox Ally is official, and Aero Glass is back?

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the big Windows and Xbox news that broke over the weekend: The Xbox Ally is official, and with it comes major changes to Windows for gaming handhelds. The crew also talks about WWDC and Apple's new Liquid Glass, and how we think it's just a worse version of Aero Glass from Windows Vista. We also talk about the new iPadOS updates, and how they could pose a threat to low- and mid-range Windows PCs.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

Hosts:

  • Daniel Rubino
  • Zac Bowden

LIVE Video Podcast

TOPICS
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads

