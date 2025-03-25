Microsoft has confirmed that it will begin testing new behind-the-scenes platform changes for Windows 11 with Insiders in the Dev Channel via a new series of builds in the 26200 range. This is likely intended to lay early groundwork for version 25H2, which is expected to release later this year.

According to my sources, Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon X2 SoC requires platform changes that were previously only available in the Windows Canary Channel. Microsoft looks to be backporting those platform changes to the Dev Channel, which should allow X2-powered devices to run Germanium-based versions of Windows 11.

Germanium is the name of the underlying platform release that Windows 11 version 24H2 is based on. Microsoft is yet to confirm if version 25H2 will be based on the same platform release, but the backporting of platform changes from the Active Development Branch to Germanium certainly suggests it could be.

Of course, there will likely be other platform changes and improvements backported to Germanium which will benefit all users. Platform improvements often introduce performance and security enhancements, in addition to quality of life updates and bug fixes.

Sharing the same platform release across version 24H2 and 25H2 means Microsoft can easily service both simultaneously with bug fixes and feature updates without too much extra work or overhead. It also means the update process from 24H2 to 25H2 will be much faster, smaller, and less risky for end users.

Microsoft has been keen to reduce fragmentation between different Windows platform releases. The company currently has three different supported platform releases for client in the market: Vibranium, Nickel, and Germanium. Vibranium is what Windows 10 is based on, and Nickel is what Windows 11 version 23H2 is based on.

With Windows 10's support ending in October, Microsoft could use this as an opportunity to get as many Windows users onto the same platform release as possible. It looks like Germanium will be that platform release, should Microsoft not ship the Selenium for client.

Version 25H2 is yet to be formally announced, but we know it's coming in the second half of the year. Interestingly, support for both Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 10 version 22H2 ends later this year, so this may be the perfect time for Microsoft to push to get everyone onto the same platform release.