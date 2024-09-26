Mark Zuckerberg says Windows 11 PCs will pair with Meta Quest VR headsets just by glimpsing at the keyboard soon

What you need to know

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced Quest VR headsets will be able to pair with Windows 11 PCs just by looking at the keyboard soon, similar to how Apple's Vision Pro works with MacBooks.

The new feature will support multiple virtual displays and provide "a natural extension of your PC."

Meta's Quest headset Horizon OS will connect to Windows 11 via the Remote Desktop app.

At Meta Connect 2024, the company made several announcements, including its decision to stop selling the Quest 2 and the Quest Pro by the end of 2024, the launch of the much anticipated Quest 3S VR headset at $300, and more. As you might have guessed, AI took center stage at the developer conference as is the norm these days with AI-powered reminders and translation coming to Meta's Ray-Ban branded glasses.

Perhaps more interesting, Meta announced that it has been working closely with Microsoft to better integrate its Quest headsets with Windows 11, ultimately making the user experience seamless (via UploadVR). According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, "Soon you’re going to be able to easily connect to any Windows 11 PC. You just look at keyboard and it will start pairing.”

It's unclear when this neat addition will ship beyond "soon," but it's expected to support multiple virtual displays and provide "a natural extension of your PC." Horizon OS will connect to Windows 11 via the Remote Desktop app.

Meta Connect 2024: Everything Revealed in 12 Minutes - YouTube Watch On

Once your PC connects to the AR glasses, your laptop's screen display will automatically turn off and be replaced by a giant virtual screen. “This is the path to building a general computing platform,” Zuckerberg added. “It’s not just games, although [Quest] is really good at that. You’re also going to be to use it for apps, watching videos, and all of the different things you would do with a general purpose computer. Quest is the full package.”

As you might already know, it's possible to mirror your laptop's display in Windows 11, turning it into a giant virtual screen via Meta's Remote Display app. However, Meta's new feature will allow you to achieve the same result without depending on any app or software.

Microsoft Remote Desktop - Free This application allows you to connect to a remote PC or virtual apps through your iOS device. It supports touch, Windows gestures, and provides a way to securely connect to your PC from anywhere with an internet connection.

