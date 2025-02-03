OpenAI and Apple's former design legend Jony Ive collab to develop next-gen AI hardware — potentially leading to the "most significant disruption in tech since the iPhone"

OpenAI could be looking to dabble in the hardware space with a new AI-specific device. While speaking to Nikkei Asia, CEO Sam Altman expressed interest in collaborating with Former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive on the project:

"We hope to do it in partnership with Jony Ive."

The OpenAI executive claims the move could lead to the biggest tech disruption since the original iPhone launched in 2007. To that end, details about OpenAI's debut in the hardware space, including the specific device, remain slim.

This isn't the first time reports have emerged alleging the ChatGPT maker wants to dabble in the hardware space. In 2023, rumors hit the windmill indicating that the Chief Designer was discussing with OpenAI developing an "iPhone of artificial intelligence" featuring a “more natural and intuitive experience” when interacting with AI via the device.

Last year, Jony Ive confirmed that he's working closely with OpenAI to develop a flagship device that could potentially take on Apple and Samsung in the mobile landscape. The project is reportedly attracting investors, with one rumored to have already injected over $1 billion. The device will reportedly "use AI to create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone.”

This is a developing story, and we'll monitor new developments as they unfold and keep you updated. It'll be interesting to see how OpenAI competes with tech giants in the mobile space, including Samsung, Apple, and Google, and whether its flagship device can compete at par.