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Now that Season 1 has arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, that means that Warzone has now integrated with this year's game.

With it comes two new maps, and in the case of the Resurgence map, Zodiac, we're starting to find some secret challenges with rewards to claim.

Below I've rounded up what I know of so far, either through my own play or from other community members. Here's what you can get and how to do it.

Call of Duty: Warzone Zodiac secret calling card challenges

Image 1 of 2 One of the secret challenge calling cards available on the new Zodiac map. (Image credit: Windows Central) One of the secret challenge calling cards available on the new Zodiac map. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

So far I've unlocked two calling cards on Zodiac for secret challenges. They're not necessarily must haves, but for completionists, you'll be wanting to go and get them.

Here's what you have to do:

Tourist Trap: Visit every point of interest on Zodiac.

Visit every point of interest on Zodiac. Fame: On Zodiac, get featured on the smart displays 8 times.

Look ma, I'm famous! (Image credit: Windows Central)

Getting the first is easy enough. Drop in, and make sure you go to each POI at least once.

The second is a little trickier, because it relies on you getting leading stats in your lobby. Be it a high score or most eliminations, you need to get your name on one of the screens across Zodiac. And you need to do it 8 times.

The good news is you can do this right now in Rally Point, the almost-endless mode (see below for more on that). I saw my name on there a few times for the highest score, so just do everything. Kill bots and real players, loot every crate you see, do contracts, and then do more contracts.

The reward for Fame is an animated calling card, and I kind of like it.

There may well be more calling card challenges out there, and I'll update this post as any new ones are found.

Drop a nuke on Zodiac, end the game, and get a weapon blueprint

SECRET NUKE BLUEPRINT REWARD - MW4 Warzone Zodiac Tactical Nuke Easter Egg Guide - YouTube Watch On

I haven't done this one myself yet, so a hat tip to Incredilags on YouTube, where I've seen it first.

When you're playing Rally Point, there is a mode challenge to drop a nuke on Zodiac. But this is pretty tough, especially solo or with randoms who drop out.

The only known way to drop a nuke on Zodiac right now is to buy it from a Buy Station, and it costs $1 million.

It looks like this is the ultimate goal in Rally Point. Keep playing, keep earning cash, and win the game by getting the nuke first.

But, the first time you get one, you'll also unlock a blueprint for the Han 86, the "Perfect End" which you can see in the Incredilags video above.

The phone still lives in a bunker, but it doesn't seem to work every game

Image 1 of 2 Here's where the bunker is... (Image credit: Windows Central) ...but if you can get it open you're doing better than I am. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For Resurgence cash building teams will want the phone. We all know what it does, but its location has already been found.

As long as you're not me, at least.

If you drop in just south of Solar, there's a bridge, and directly south of the bridge is a sewer tunnel. Inside here there's a keycard scanner, and some are saying that triggering the scanner and taking the card opens the door.

Except it hasn't worked a single time for me. I've tried in Rally Point, Casuals, and normal Resurgence, and after about 10 tries, the door still hasn't opened for me. I'm not sure if I'm doing something wrong, if it only works if a certain keycard comes out, or if there's a step that those who have done it so far don't realize they've done.

Nevertheless, the bunker is down there, so give it a shot. If you have better luck than I, or figure out what exactly is going on, drop it into the comments below.

These are just a few of the challenges that I've seen that have been solved so far on the new Zodiac map, but there are bound to be more. As they surface, I'll keep this guide updated so you know exactly what to do.

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