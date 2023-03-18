Destiny 2 players hold vigils to honor Lance Reddick, voice of Commander Zavala

Lance Reddick, a beloved and prolific actor that starred in films, television shows, and video games like John Wick, The Wire, and Horizon Zero Dawn, has tragically passed away at the age of 60. TMZ first reported the news earlier today, citing a statement from law enforcement to the publication that Reddick died of natural causes.

Most probably know of Reddick as The Wire's Cedric Daniels, a character he played across five seasons from 2002 until 2008. He also starred in Bosch as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving from 2014 to 2021, a role that he was nominated to win a Best Supporting Actor on Television Saturn Award for. Throughout the last 10 years, Reddick has also played Charon, the Continental Hotel's concierge in all four John Wick films. For players of Bungie's live service shooter Destiny 2, though, Lance Reddick is Commander Zavala, the Vanguard of the Titan class and the Vanguard Commander of The Last City.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Reddick has voiced the character throughout all of Destiny's seasons and expansions since the original game released in 2014, and up until his passing, maintained a resolute commitment to the series. Many of the franchise's characters have been recast over the years due to scheduling conflicts and other complications, but Lance Reddick always returned to voice Commander Zavala. Always.

Over the years, Reddick's performance has resonated deeply with Destiny fans. Zavala, driven by his unshakable determination to do what's right and protect the people of The Last City, exemplifies what it means to be a Guardian. On top of that, Reddick frequently interacted with Destiny fans on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, and even played the game alongside them for many years. For many, the thought of Destiny without Lance Reddick's Commander Zavala is inconceivable.

In the wake of the devastating news, countless Destiny 2 players worldwide have come together to host vigils next to Zavala's location in The Tower, the game's main social space. Most instances of The Tower across Destiny 2's servers are filled with players paying tribute to Reddick by kneeling near Zavala, saluting him, or performing other appropriate emotes. Many have chosen to act as ceremonial honor guards, watching over Reddick's Zavala as he's watched over The Last City for nearly a decade.

The community is organizing other ways to honor Reddick as well. Some players are opting to decorate their armor and weapons with one of Destiny 2's many Vanguard-themed shaders, while others have chosen to wear the "Push Forward" emblem that features the same symbol seen on Zavala's chest armor. Many are doing both.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie also published an official statement regarding the news. "Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person," the studio wrote. "His love for our community shined through in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication to his craft, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him.”

As heartbreaking as Reddick's passing is, coming together to mourn as a community has helped many Destiny fans soothe their grief. Below, we've embedded several of the in-game vigils we've seen shared on social media.

"Perhaps we are merely pebbles skipping across the surface of an ocean. But the ripples we create continue onward, long after we sink into the sea." — Safiyah, Zavala's former partner

Rest in peace, Commander. Per audacia ad astra.

We know he is. @pparsons he wasn’t just our commander, he was our favorite person too. pic.twitter.com/9benjF2OUhMarch 18, 2023 See more

Such touching tributes to Lance Reddick on the Tower. Thank you for everything that you have brought to this world and specifically the Destiny 2 universe. We could always count on the Commander to keep us focused on the mission at hand. Rest well, Lance! We will forever miss you pic.twitter.com/LpWMbfnvZNMarch 17, 2023 See more

This is our tower. pic.twitter.com/oSHPrLl2ZsMarch 17, 2023 See more

pic.twitter.com/0WRkJiuFwIMarch 17, 2023 See more

The #Destiny2 community paying respects to the late Lance Reddick's Commander Zavala in-game. 😭 pic.twitter.com/M5Q9m153L2March 17, 2023 See more

pic.twitter.com/L1VN3taMBUMarch 17, 2023 See more

In Europe, Zavala has many voices and yet Guardians gather at the Tower to honor Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/uPC1Ksbr0EMarch 18, 2023 See more