After more than a decade of waiting, Grand Theft Auto 6 officially drops tomorrow, November 19, and critics have already crowned it a generational masterpiece, debuting at a staggering 99 on Metacritic. Our own review wanted to score it 11/10.



Naturally, millions of impatient players couldn't wait for midnight in their own time zones, sparking a massive digital migration as gamers suddenly "moved to New Zealand" via their console settings to unlock Leonida hours early.



RELATED: GTA 6 Review "A cover-to-cover masterpiece without equal."

With the floodgates officially open, the internet is already overflowing with clips from early explorers. But it's not really many high-stakes criminal antics and full-speed chases I am seeing, it's the more ridiculous and sublime stuff people are discovering in GTA 6 so far.

You can pet the cats, just don't steal their car.

Rockstar has always been obsessed with animal details, and GTA 6 lets you give a friendly bodega cat some well-deserved chin scratches. So yes, you can pet the cats in this game but not all of them are friendly. Try hijacking a parked car with a cat sitting inside, and you’ll quickly find out that Leonida's pets throw paws.



One viral clip already shows a player attempting a routine carjacking, only to get aggressively mauled by a cat and have to throw it out the window.

En GTA VI, un gato te atacará si robas el auto de su dueño: https://t.co/VO8qRwK3X6November 18, 2026

You can ride a jet-ski with a sunglasses-wearing rescue dog

Move over, Chop, there’s a new good boy running the city. Players stranded out in the open ocean have discovered that if you wait around far enough from shore, you'll hear barking in the distance before a dog wearing sunglasses pulls up on a jet ski to rescue you.



According to early explorers, "Cool Dog" will even ferry you out to "Dog Island" for supplies like cash and food.

A jet skiing dog in GTA 6. (🎥: @ChizPlays) https://t.co/VITD0I2lbzNovember 18, 2026

You can redecorate your bedroom to impress Lucia

Ok not the most exciting, but certainly wholesome. You can pick out paint colors and manually roll paint onto your bedroom walls to boost your relationship with Lucia.

You can fully paint the interior of Jason's home and customize it to your liking in GTA 6 clip: @Pirat_Nation https://t.co/CrBgojYnA8November 18, 2026

It’s already causing genuine real-life stress for streamers. During an early broadcast, streamer Stable Ronaldo spent 40 minutes meticulously painting his walls, only to panic over his interior design choices "what if she doesn’t like this color… like blue just makes me look like a kid" and start all over again.

You can literally doomscroll on your phone in-game

In perhaps the most accurate reflection of modern society yet, you can spend your time in a massive, sun-soaked criminal sandbox by bedrotting and scrolling your phone. GTA 6's in-game social media feed lets you endlessly doomscroll through short-form videos and posts, complete with scarily realistic comment sections.

You Can DOOM SCROLL on Your Phone in Grand Theft Auto 6 😭 Social Posts also have Comments, with CRAZY replies. https://t.co/lKIElbbLenNovember 18, 2026

It’s peak Rockstar satire: escaping reality only to immediately open an app on a virtual smartphone.

Furries are outlawed

Furries are banned in ‘GTA 6,’ with even expressions like “UwU” outlawed. The persecution leads them to form a secret cult called “The Furverts.” https://t.co/gKzc2UDVTaNovember 18, 2026

Early players combing through the in-game news, specifically an article from the Vice City Horn, have discovered that Leonida has officially declared itself "furry-free". The state's crackdown goes so hard that even uttering expressions like "UwU" has been outlawed.



Naturally, this heavy-handed persecution has forced the community underground, leading them to band together and form a secret cult known as "The Furverts".

Rockstar took "easter eggs" seriously

Hilarious Real Easter Egg found in GTA 6! Throw the easter egg off the tower and this happens... 😂 https://t.co/6VIlJpekyjNovember 18, 2026

Gamers love hunting for hidden Easter eggs in Rockstar titles, and GTA 6 decides to troll players by making them completely literal. Explorers scaling towering radio antennas have stumbled upon massive bird nests containing actual painted Easter eggs perched high above Vice City. Oh and naturally they are full of bird crap.

You can play other video games in GTA 6

You can play other video games inside ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ 🎮 https://t.co/1FkZHSbd7dNovember 18, 2026

If after the 13 year wait, GTA 6 isn't enough for you, well Rockstar went full Inception and added playable video games right inside your safehouse. Players can boot up their in-game console, the "JoySystem," and play full mini-games directly on their living room TV.



Now these are just scratching the surface of all the clips dominating my feed in the mere first few hours of the game being accessible. With millions more players about to boot up GTA 6 worldwide tomorrow, there is zero doubt that the internet zeitgeist is going to be completely dominated by ridiculous clips and discoveries for weeks to come.

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