Halo's Master Chief and Reach's Noble Team are already playable in Gears of War: E-Day, thanks to one eager PC mod creator

Master Chief and members of Noble Team look right at home in Gears of War: E-Day thanks to the Incursion mod

Gears of War: E-Day modding is here, and as a Halo fan, I’m quite pleased with what’s already on display. It hasn’t even been a week since the game’s full release, but creator @WH40kWorkshop, who is known for mods for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, has turned their eyes to Gears of War. Their first mod, Incursion (PC Only), replaces the character models for the main cast.

Of course, if you’re a Warhammer fan, you can swap Marcus, Dom, Lucas, and Mags for Space Marine characters. But what excites me more is that you can replace the entire cast with the Noble Team from Halo: Reach. The only exception is Noble 6, who is instead replaced by Master Chief.

It doesn’t stop at Warhammer and Halo, either. You can also become a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, or what seems to be (I haven't tested it myself just yet) any other character from E-Day’s campaign, including Tai, and more.

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For now, other mods don’t do much. You can find improvements to the HUDs and several mods that claim to improve performance, though I haven’t tested those either.

If you want to install the mod, follow these instructions:

Download the mod from here on Nexus Mods. Unzip the mod to a safe location. Navigate to Gears of War: E-Day’s installation directory (this will vary depending on whether you’re using Steam or Xbox PC). Copy the contents of the mod folder directly into the game’s installation directory and click Merge if prompted. The mod should work when you next load up the game.

Gears of War: E-Day is a great game. I actually managed to finish it on Insane with a friend and even got all the collectibles, which just shows how much I enjoyed it. For little mods like this, I think they’re great, and I do hope we get official skins at some point in the future. Whilst mods like this aren't essential, it’s just good fun to see Master Chief killing hordes of Locust.

In any case, let me know your thoughts on E-Day and this mod in the comments, and don’t forget to take part in our poll!

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