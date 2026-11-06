I usually love building my own gaming PCs, but these discounted iBUYPOWER RTX 5060 rigs make a strong case for pre-builts
I've tested iBUYPOWER's gaming PCs, and these early Black Friday discounts make them even easier to recommend.
It's a tricky time for new PC gamers. Building your own desktop rig is definitely an enjoyable (albeit sometimes stressful) adventure, at least when prices are reasonable, but that isn't the case right now. Component prices are up in a few categories, especially memory (RAM) and graphics cards (GPUs), but there's a clever workaround: pre-built PCs.
Letting someone else build your computer is a shortcut, but when the total cost saves you money, it's hard to pass up. Besides, I've tested iBUYPOWER's rigs firsthand, and I know that they're built with care, so it's definitely worth pointing out when some of its more affordable pre-built gaming PCs get even cheaper. Plus, you can grab a bargain rig from Best Buy, which makes things even easier.
A great starting point for PC gaming newcomers with room to upgrade later, it offers plenty of storage and NVIDIA's modern RTX 50 Series GPU tech, paired with AMD's modern AM5 CPU platform. Bargain.
If you know for a fact that your favorite games are CPU-heavy, or you just want a (mostly) all-white build, the Element gives you a jump to the 8700F with extra cores and threads. If you need the power, you can still save cash.
Why I recommend iBUYPOWER PCs to beginners
I understand the apprehension that often comes from seasoned PC gamers who regularly build their own rigs, but I don't mind anyone opting for a pre-built machine. I've done it myself — quite a few times, in fact. Sometimes the package deal is a better financial option, and for others, it skips the stress of installing expensive components for the first time.
The only thing you have to do with an iBUYPOWER PC is install the graphics card, which is basically like slotting a cartridge into place and connecting a couple of nearby cables. You can't plug those cables in incorrectly either, because they're molded in a way that prevents that. Besides, they send their rigs with plenty of extra-clear instructions, and I'm confident that any newcomer would handle it just fine.
I tested a Trace X PC from iBUYPOWER, which is somewhat of a far cry from the more affordable offerings at Best Buy, but the principle is the same. They're boxed safely, come with a mouse and keyboard for a complete setup, and built-in Wi-Fi makes the whole process easier — even if you opt for a cabled Ethernet connection to your router later.
Are iBUYPOWER gaming PCs good for beginners?
Yes, they arrive mostly assembled and include detailed setup instructions for the final step of installing your graphics card, and typically come with a mouse and keyboard.
Do I need to install anything when my iBUYPOWER PC arrives?
Beyond running through a first-time Windows 11 setup, you might need to update your hardware drivers to ensure maximum gaming performance.
Can I upgrade an iBUYPOWER gaming PC later?
Yes. Most iBUYPOWER desktops use completely standard PC components, meaning extra RAM, storage, a stronger graphics card, or even a new CPU are all viable options.
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Ben is a Senior Editor of Windows Central, covering PC gaming hardware, software, and everything connected to it. He's built more custom desktops than he can count, and has hands-on experience with some of the most exciting components and accessories for Windows PC and Xbox. A lifelong obsession with Microsoft's technology has led to broad expertise in laptops and in the cutting-edge processors that are pushing the industry forward.
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