It's a tricky time for new PC gamers. Building your own desktop rig is definitely an enjoyable (albeit sometimes stressful) adventure, at least when prices are reasonable, but that isn't the case right now. Component prices are up in a few categories, especially memory (RAM) and graphics cards (GPUs), but there's a clever workaround: pre-built PCs.

Letting someone else build your computer is a shortcut, but when the total cost saves you money, it's hard to pass up. Besides, I've tested iBUYPOWER's rigs firsthand, and I know that they're built with care, so it's definitely worth pointing out when some of its more affordable pre-built gaming PCs get even cheaper. Plus, you can grab a bargain rig from Best Buy, which makes things even easier.

Why I recommend iBUYPOWER PCs to beginners

iBUYPOWER's RDY Trace X is a high-end variant, but the unboxing experience is the same. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I understand the apprehension that often comes from seasoned PC gamers who regularly build their own rigs, but I don't mind anyone opting for a pre-built machine. I've done it myself — quite a few times, in fact. Sometimes the package deal is a better financial option, and for others, it skips the stress of installing expensive components for the first time.

The only thing you have to do with an iBUYPOWER PC is install the graphics card, which is basically like slotting a cartridge into place and connecting a couple of nearby cables. You can't plug those cables in incorrectly either, because they're molded in a way that prevents that. Besides, they send their rigs with plenty of extra-clear instructions, and I'm confident that any newcomer would handle it just fine.

I tested a Trace X PC from iBUYPOWER, which is somewhat of a far cry from the more affordable offerings at Best Buy, but the principle is the same. They're boxed safely, come with a mouse and keyboard for a complete setup, and built-in Wi-Fi makes the whole process easier — even if you opt for a cabled Ethernet connection to your router later.

Are iBUYPOWER gaming PCs good for beginners? Yes, they arrive mostly assembled and include detailed setup instructions for the final step of installing your graphics card, and typically come with a mouse and keyboard.

Do I need to install anything when my iBUYPOWER PC arrives? Beyond running through a first-time Windows 11 setup, you might need to update your hardware drivers to ensure maximum gaming performance.

Can I upgrade an iBUYPOWER gaming PC later? Yes. Most iBUYPOWER desktops use completely standard PC components, meaning extra RAM, storage, a stronger graphics card, or even a new CPU are all viable options.

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