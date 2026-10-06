G.Skill RAM held in hand ... how much is that little stick worth these days?

The last thing I want to hear again is how high RAM prices have become due to AI's unrelenting pressure on component markets. Nevertheless, there's something curious happening, as evidenced by Steam's September 2026 hardware survey update.

In the System RAM section, which covers the spread of how many gigabytes are in use in a single PC, the three segments directly above 16GB grew. While 24GB and 48GB only climbed by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively, systems with 32GB of RAM jumped significantly, up 4.77% in September to hit a total of 42.22% of all polled Steam users.

The rise of 32GB systems had a direct impact on the 16GB section, which actually fell by 3.38% to land at 37.82% overall. This swing has placed the 32GB segment well in the lead.

Why are there now fewer PCs with 16GB of RAM than 32GB of RAM?

A look at Kingston Fury RAM installed in a desktop PC. (Image credit: Future)

What's going on here? Shouldn't the segment of gaming PCs with less RAM be growing? You'd think so, but that's not the case at all. Systems with 8GB of RAM fell by 0.99% (despite the host of new Windows laptops shipping with that exact amount), while 12GB PCs also fell by 0.29%.

Looking at other sections of the Steam hardware survey, there were some other significant jumps in September. NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti adoption rose by 1.46% to hit 3.87% overall, with the RTX 5060 pulling in another 1.22% to hit 4.20% overall. The RTX 5070 saw the biggest climb at 2.30% to hit 5.86% overall.

Elsewhere, total hard drive space above 1TB rose by 3.79%, and 1440p displays also climbed by 5.18%.

These are larger swings across segments than I'm traditionally used to seeing, which generally means that something is going on behind the scenes. Checking out the Language section of Steam's survey, the share of Simplified Chinese users indeed grew by 7.42% in the same month.

If I were a betting man, that's where I'd put my money. An influx of new Chinese players with rather high-end systems could have skewed Steam's numbers. I'm not saying this accounts for all of the changes, but it certainly aligns with the major swings.

It wouldn't be the first time the Steam survey has had some noisy elements that stand out.

No, I don't think these swings are natural at all. (Image credit: Valve)

In March 2026, for example, PCs with 32GB of RAM fell by a whopping 20.31%, only to be picked back up the next month with more realistic numbers.

That's exactly what I'm expecting to happen with next month's Steam hardware survey, at least unless users are actually gobbling up expensive 32GB RAM kits and RTX 5070s at a far healthier pace than I imagined.

I've been keeping an eye on memory prices this week as it collides with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and there's honestly not much to talk about. RAM is still stupid expensive, even with "discounts," and I don't expect anything much to change despite the promos happening at major retailers.

Do you agree that the major swings in Steam's September hardware survey are likely caused by an influx of Chinese players? Or do you think there's something else going on in the world of PC building? Let me know in the comments section below!

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