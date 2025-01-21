PlayStation's live service mishaps spotlight the one area Xbox is undeniably dominating its rival
As PlayStation's live service initiative continues stumbling, it highlights a growing disparity between the firm and a multiplatform Xbox.
PlayStation was once aiming to have 12 first-party live service games all operating by 2026, with revenue from these games providing over half of Sony Interactive Entertainment's revenue.
Of course, Sony's thought process back in 2022 — the majority of its games are big and increasingly expensive single-player titles that don't generate recurring revenue, so shore up and invest to fortify the multiplayer side of things — is reasonable enough.
The company did have some existing live service franchises in the form of Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo racing games and San Diego Studio's MLB games, but it wanted to expand well beyond that, even bringing in Bungie as a full multiplatform developer while bringing live service PlayStation Studios games day one to Windows PC.
Yet years down the line from this original claim, it's abundantly clear that this isn't going to happen. A bevy of studio closures and game cancelations have thrown this initiative off course, leading to a number of questions about what's left. To set the stage, here's a quick recap of every live service project from PlayStation that we know of and what has befallen over the last few years:
- Arrowhead Game Studios - Helldivers 2 - Released
- Bend Studio's game - Canceled
- Bluepoint Games' God of War - Canceled
- Bungie's Marathon - In development
- Deviation's game - Canceled, studio closed*
- Firewalk Studios' Concord - Released, un-released, studio closed
- Firesprite's (reported) Twisted Metal reboot - Canceled
- Guerrilla Games' Horizon co-op game - in development
- NCSoft Horizon MMO - Canceled
- Haven's Fairgame$ - In development
- London Studio's fantasy game - Canceled, studio closed
- Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Online - Canceled
- Neon Koi's mobile action game - Canceled, studio closed
- Unannounced studio's (reported) Gummy Bears - In development
*PlayStation hired Jason Blundell, one of Deviation's founders, at a new unannounced studio, so it's possible this project still exists in some form.
With at least eight games canceled (including the un-released Concord), things haven't exactly gone smoothly. These rampant closures spell out a clear problem, one that seems to have a reached a peak with the recent news that Bend Studio (the team that crafted the single-player open-world game Days Gone) and Bluepoint Games (known for remakes of single-player titles like Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls) were both working on now-canceled live service games, including a live service God of War title.
The bright spot in the whole endeavour is obviously Helldivers 2, a game I was looking forward to and bullish on pre-launch, but that still managed to surprise me. With a combination of amazing gameplay systems that combine in unexpected ways, Helldivers 2 rocketed up in popularity, selling over 12 million copies as of May 2024.
It's a complicated problem to tackle, made all the more difficult by Microsoft's repeated investments into the live service space (such as its eye-popping acquisition of Activision Blizzard King) and newfound willingness to bring its Xbox games to other platforms. Call of Duty was never going to be anything but multiplatform, but with Rare's Sea of Thieves now on PlayStation and more games to come soon, the world of service games looks increasingly difficult to break into. There are rumors that even iconic Xbox franchises like Halo and Forza are next to make the leap too, potentially challenging Sony's own efforts with shooters and racers, such as Gran Turismo, on its own turf.
PlayStation naturally gets a sales cut of any Xbox games and microtransactions bought on its platform, but as more and more games arrive, the total volume could become a threat, as players may increasingly play Xbox games over anything that PlayStation launches. The more ingrained these Xbox games get across the board, the harder it will be to break the audience away to try something else. Microsoft is expected to be working on some sort of cross-platform social interface for all of its games, similar to what is already available in titles like Call of Duty and Diablo 4 via Battle.net and Activision's home-grown systems. Replacing these with a centralized Xbox-branded system could become an uncomfortable trojan horse for PlayStation, as some of its most popular titles are, in fact, owned by Microsoft.
A path forward to success
None of this means that it's all doom and gloom or that there's no path forward. While only a small handful of PlayStation's live service games remain, those that are still on the way for now seem to have plenty of exciting potential.
I'm intrigued by what Bungie is working on with its Marathon reboot, which is supposedly also coming to Xbox, by the way. It's been so long since that studio shipped something that wasn't a part of Destiny, and the art direction shown in the reveal trailer is utterly striking. Hopefully we'll be learning about that one soon.
I'm particularly interested in seeing what Guerrilla and Horizon multiplayer offering looks like. Fighting giant robot dinosaurs is already fun, but doing it in co-op could be even more engaging, especially given the success of the recent Monster Hunter games. If it feels fun and dynamic to go after machines as a team, then I have no doubt Guerrilla could have a huge success on their hands. Literally as of publishing, another Horizon multiplayer project from NCSoft was reported also canceled, once again spotlighting the uphill struggle Sony finds themselves in.
On-going games and subscription services are great ways to subsidize and offset risk in what has proven to be a volatile industry of late. Sony can enjoy the fact that it is the number one console platform for games like Fortnite and Microsoft's own Minecraft and Call of Duty — but having your own service game layer is also a great way to offset the need to depend on other companies. Relying on external companies to keep delivering is a potentially risky bet, as Microsoft itself has repeatedly learned to its own detriment. Which, by the way, is a large reason why it invested an absurd $72 billion into picking up Activision-Blizzard in the first place. Sony doesn't have that kind of capital on hand ... so, more home-grown innovations like Helldivers 2 would be ideal. But after Concord, can Sony still stomach the risk?
This is one area that, at least for now, Microsoft has a clear advantage.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
Sony had made single player narrative driven games their bread and butter, and it has worked tremendously to keep fans happy and provide them a level of critical prestige. However, even Sony knows that they are projecting power more with issues on the horizon. Unlike Nintendo they aren't controlling costs and unlike Microsoft they aren't doing a ton to expand on other platforms, but like both consoles in the market they aren't exactly seeing masses of new gamers. Xbox has always done really well with social multiplayer games and down the line live service games. That was before purchases like Mojang (Minecraft) and ABK (pretty sure all ABK does at this point is live service one way or another). At the same time they've bolstered their single player showings and have really rounded out their first party lineup.
Sony is still getting there and in the meantime development costs keep increasing and first party releases have really lapsed. It's not even just first party live service exclusives which have struggled. Third party ventures like Babylon's Fall (I was excited for this one myself and quickly saw why Platnium Games' scalebound never went anywhere) barely lasted as well. The issue with live service is that you have to hamper down and support the game long term and you have to do this regardless of if it is an instant hit or not (and most aren't) to just build an audience. Those are difficult expenses to justify. Sony should be incredibly glad gamers are as entrenched as they are, and that they are attached to exclusives with Xbox's multiplatform strategy not going over well among gaming journalists and vocal gamers online. Because in a lot of ways their business practices as a gaming company are very shaky right now. I was not aware of just how much money had gone down the drain internally with all the canceled live service projects. Studios like the one for Concord were specifically bought for a live service game and then got shutdown when said game failed to deliver. Microsoft buying ABK and having the likes of COD is a whole different beast, but what should be really worrying for Sony is that Microsoft can release a game like Sea of Thieves on Playstation that is several years old at this point and dominate PS charts. A different console fan base less fixated on exclusives would probably really question whether it's a good move for SONY to allow Xbox games on PlayStation.
Once away from the "console wars" nonsense, opinions about certain games become clear with how they perform on the platform, and Sony only gets a 30% cut. If Microsoft can manage to properly shove Xbox logos front and center across all their first party games (including COD) or have a unified Xbox interface on all first party games (including COD) then as a brand they might really shake things up on Playstation itself. The reality is that on the PlayStation store right now, a LOT of the top games are Xbox owned. Meanwhile on the Sony side they've released a handful of true new single player games (as in not counting remasters) and have canceled or pulled the plug on a ton of live service games. I don't think the company is going anywhere and again I do think one day they'll evolve to match the gaming landscape as it is (for better or worse), but the massive divergence in strategies and positions of Xbox and Playstation should be noted. Using metrics of console exclusives Xbox is shooting themselves in the foot, and yet looking on the business side for growing as a gaming company one could say the same of Sony who continues to drag their heels on multiplatform releases and fumble with live service and multiplayer games.