Report: Microsoft confirms Joseph Staten is leaving Xbox (Update)

According to a new report, Joseph Staten is leaving Microsoft and Xbox after nine years.

The report states that Microsoft confirmed Staten's departure, though it's unclear where he's going next or why he chose to leave.

Staten worked at Bungie on all of its Halo games and also contributed to the original Destiny before joining Microsoft and Xbox Publishing in 2014. In 2020, he joined Xbox Game Studios' 343 Industries as Halo Infinite's Head of Creative.

Earlier this year, Staten left 343 Industries and returned to Xbox Publishing around the same time that Microsoft cut 10,000 employees, including developers at 343 Industries and other Xbox studios.

Update 4/7/2023 at 5:47 p.m. PT / 8:47 p.m. ET: Joseph Staten has confirmed his departure from Microsoft in a Tweet, indicating that he will have additional details to share in the near future.

"Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft," Staten wrote. "I'll have more info to share soon, but for now, I'd just like to thank all my colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure."

Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft. I'll have more info to share soon, but for now, I'd just like to thank all my @Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure. https://t.co/oMR0LXOzZbApril 8, 2023 See more

According to a new report, Microsoft has confirmed that Joseph Staten, former Head of Creative on Halo Infinite and a longtime Senior Creative Director, has left the company.

Speaking with IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed Staten's departure. However, details about why he left or what his plans for the future are were not shared. Notably, Staten declined to comment for the report, ultimately leaving the motive behind the exit unknown.

"We’re grateful for Joseph’s contributions to the Halo franchise and Xbox as a whole," reads Microsoft's official statement in the report. "We wish him all the best in his new adventure.”

Before joining Microsoft directly, Staten worked at Bungie as a Cinematic Director for classic Halo titles like Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3, and also contributed to Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo Wars. Additionally, he helped write Bungie's original Destiny game and served as a Co-Creative Director until 2013.

He then became a Senior Creative Director at Microsoft and Xbox Publishing from 2014-2020, before signing on with 343 Industries as Head of Creative for Halo Infinite and overseeing the game's campaign and live service multiplayer content development. In total, Staten has been with Microsoft and Xbox for nine years.

Earlier this year, Staten left Halo Infinite and rejoined Xbox Publishing around the same time that over 10,000 employees were cut from Microsoft, which included several workers from 343 and other Xbox Game Studios developers.