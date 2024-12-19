Some of the biggest players in Call of Duty are stepping away from Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and the reasons why are inexcusable now Microsoft owns the game

Microsoft and Activision need to listen to some of the most prominent voices in the player base, because they're speaking on behalf of the masses.

Did Microsoft buy Activision Blizzard with an intention to push on and make the quality of the games better? Or simply to line the bank account some more? That's a question that needs answering, because lots of players have simply had enough of the state of Call of Duty right now.

Some of its biggest content creators are starting to back away from playing Black Ops 6 and Warzone because it's starting to become unplayable. The two biggest culprits are the useless anticheat and the poor networking. Combined, these make online multiplayer games, especially in ranked, a terrible experience.

Nadeshot is one of the most well known names in Call of Duty. A multiple time champion at the highest level, owner of the 100 Thieves organization that also has a Call of Duty League franchise, and a content creator in his own right. In the clip below (via SpawnUp) he outlines why, despite liking Black Ops 6 as a game, he's stepping back.

Nadeshot announces he will be stepping away from Call of Duty: "...I can't play it, I can't enjoy it - there's no integrity, somebody is always cheating, the network sucks, or the game is broken..." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/WdbcjJeoYzDecember 17, 2024

Before someone else says it, yes, Nadeshot is in a privileged position, and he's lucky that he can step away without it affecting his ability to pay his bills. Smaller content creators may not have that luxury if their entire base is built from Call of Duty.

But his words aren't his alone, he speaks for the wider community. The anticheat has been talked to death, and TeamRICOCHET, the makers of it, have admitted they missed the mark. But for the rest of Season 1, at least, it looks like we are where we are.

The networking and servers, though, are especially inexcusable. Even before Activision became part of Microsoft, it's not like it's a small startup struggling for funding and infrastructure. But now it's part of one of the biggest server companies on the planet? Not good enough.

I've seen cheaters myself, especially in ranked, even at the low levels. It's infuriating. But more so is the fact that on a Saturday, my day off work, I load up to play some Black Ops 6 and I can't get a match below 107 ping. It's not always that bad, but you want it as low as possible, and most of the time it's just not. I'm lucky to have a really strong internet connection, but that doesn't help when the networking in the game just isn't up to snuff.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unlikely that the player count will ever drop low enough to cause concern, but Microsoft needs to step in and get this sorted. (Image credit: Activision)

Microsoft has the resources at its disposal to fix the biggest issues with Call of Duty right now. The company makes Windows, the system that's being used to deploy most of the cheats. The company has an incredible offering of servers and infrastructure at its disposal, and the knowhow to make it all work.

Someone from on high needs to step in if Activision's leadership isn't going to do it on their own. From the player's perspective, it looks like all the priority goes into shilling new skins on the store and not into actually fixing fundamental problems that harm the experience.

It's unlikely that a game this big would ever lose enough players to cause concern in the boardroom, but they should be listening to its most vocal, and most well-known. They have a voice that speaks up for everyone, and Microsoft needs to listen.