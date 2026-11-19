The Xbox Series S has been the gaming industry's red-headed stepchild for years, and yet it seems to finally be having its moment in the sun. And all it took was Grand Theft Auto 6.



Just last week I was jumping the defence of my Xbox Series S yet again in the face of new comments that the Tekken director wished it had never existed. Fast forward to GTA 6 launch week and social media has apparently done a complete 180 on our favorite little box. My feed has been awash with memes celebrating the Series S like a triumphant underdog.



RELATED: GTA 6 Review: "A cover-to-cover masterpiece without equal."



So it looks like when millions of normal people actually get their hands on the biggest game of the decade, they are just thrilled that their affordable console is letting them explore Vice City at all.

Even Digital Foundry have give the Series S some credit

Naturally, the tech experts over at Digital Foundry put all four current-gen consoles through over 100 hours of testing to see how GTA 6 holds up.

Digital Foundry certainly still points out the expected compromises on the Series S compared to its beefier siblings, from softer shadows to frame-rate dips into the mid-20s when things get spicy. Nobody is claiming a budget box is going to outmuscle a PS5 Pro; that being said IGN did compare David (Series S) and Goliath (PS5 Pro) here and said the quality is "closer than you would think."

LA XBOX SERIES S ES LA PRIMERA EN IMPLEMENTAR FRS 4.1 Y NADA MÁS QUE EN GTA VI 🐊 De 720p reescala hasta 1080p utilizando AMD FSR TE AMAMOS XBOX SERIES S 😭 #XBOX #GTAVI https://t.co/9rxsq4lxInNovember 18, 2026

What has impressed pretty much everyone, though, is just how much Rockstar managed to squeeze out of the Series S. Despite its lower memory, the Series S still keeps the same core visuals, including impressive lighting, reflections, complete with the full scale of the world. The Xbox Series S has actually become the very first shipping console game to use AMD’s new FSR 4.1 upscaling to boost its image up to 1080p while retaining general performance.

It’s almost like they didn’t want to address this: https://t.co/2iNaFUjebQNovember 18, 2026

Some more observant readers have also spotted in Digital Foundry’s breakdown that Xbox consoles benefit from a system-level 120Hz VRR feature that helps smooth out the experience. Something PlayStation users don’t get at 30fps because Sony’s VRR doesn't kick in below 48fps. That's a pretty sweet flex for the Series S right?

The memes are glorious

Xbox Series S looking at GTA 6 gameplay: https://t.co/URnUKF8lgfAugust 27, 2026

We could argue over various pros and cons of all the consoles, but either way, actual Series S owners seem incredibly happy with the game's performance and are marvelling at what Rockstar have pulled off here.



Viral posts showing unedited gameplay have been racking up millions of views, with fans praising how good the game looks in motion on Microsoft's cheapest current gen console.

Aquí tienes 1 minuto de conducción de #GTAVI en Xbox Series S, sin edición ni cortes. Rockstar ha logrado sacar todo el potencial de la consola. https://t.co/1dWtLMCgFXNovember 18, 2026

At the end of the day, the Series S coping so well with a game as huge as GTA 6 is a win for affordability. Not everyone has hundreds of dollars lying around to upgrade to a mid-gen Pro console just for one game, and GTA 6 is the biggest game of the decade.

La Xbox Series S hoy luego de que la criticaran todo el año. https://t.co/x7Lf7mrcHVNovember 18, 2026

Seeing the cheapest entry point of this console generation not only survive GTA 6's launch, and become the first showcase for FSR 4.1 on console while keeping the full open world experience intact is pretty impressive no matter how you slice it. The Xbox Series S may have taken a beating over the years from developers, industry figures, and console warriors alike, but right now its owners are having a blast.

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