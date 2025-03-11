The D.13 Sector is unlocked by taking part in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

Another patch is rolling out for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, extending the current Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event through March 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

That means players have several more days to continue unlocking the free and paid tracks, which include a number of themed skins and items, including a Master Splinter Operator for anyone that finishes the paid track.

This patch is also giving a damage buff to the D1.3 Sector, a weapon that's unlocked during the event at the end of the free track. Unlocked at the end of the free event track, the D1.3 Sector shoots bouncing blades, but the developers agree that it isn't performing as well as intended.



"We have been following your feedback and agree that, in practice, the use cases for this ammo type are too low," the team explains.

The blades now deal 100 damage instead of 75, making them capable of one-hit kills. To compensate, the D1.3 Sector's fire rate and projectile speed are being reduced, meaning it should reward more skillful shots.

You can find the full patch notes for this update below:

Events

TMNT Event Adjusted the end date to March 20th at 10 AM PT.



Weapons

D1.3 Sector Ricochet Blades Increased damage from 75 to 100. Decreased rate of fire. Decreased projectile velocity. Improved bouncing speeds and physics.



Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that prevented the Gunsmith from being accessible while in a match

Maps

Bullet The sliding doors will no longer open when shot



Modes

Private Match Infected Addressed an issue with spawns and re-enabled the game mode in Private Matches.



Perks

Tracker Removed the unintentional outline effect when ADS pinging enemies.



Challenges

D1.3 Sector Addressed an issue that would prevent the “Fast Times” Camo Challenge from tracking.



UI

Tracked and Near Completion Challenges are now sorted by completion percentage. (Added on March 3)

Zombies Maps

Citadelle des Morts Addressed an issue where The Guardian could sometimes bypass Dying Wish and the downed state when attacking.



Zombies Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented the Overheat meter from displaying when using the Belt Fed LMG Magazine attachment. Known Issue: The Overheat meter UI will appear when equipping the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon and will be removed in a subsequent update.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Battle.net, Steam, and the Xbox PC app), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.