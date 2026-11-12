Xbox's 25th anniversary is nearly here, and the famed gaming peripheral manufacturer Hyperkin is celebrating the occasion by revealing a new "Blue Rock" variant of its Xbox DuchesS Controller.

It's currently available for pre-order at Hyperkinstore.com and Amazon for $49.99 and is expected to release on December 2, 2026.

Blue Rock Edition Hyperkin Xbox DuchesS controller (Blue Rock): $49.99 at hyperkinstore.com

This variant features a deep, dark, translucent blue design while maintaining the regular Xbox DuchesS's Hall Effect Sticks, Modernized ergonomics, and Dynamic Impulse Triggers.

What's different about this variant of the Xbox DuchesS controller?

🎮💙 Introducing the Hyperkin DuchesS Blue Rock! Bringing back a piece of Xbox history! Inspired by the iconic Original Xbox Controller S, the Blue Rock DuchesS revives the nostalgic blue aesthetic with modern upgrades like Hall Effect sticks and triggers, combining the best of the past and present. Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with us! 🎉 🛒 Pre-orders are NOW LIVE! Amazon: https://t.co/GH75tjony2 Hyperkin: https://t.co/wxqewVPLnN #Hyperkin #DuchesS #Xbox25 #XboxController #RetroGaming #XBOXNovember 11, 2026

This "Blue Rock" variant, spec-wise, is the same as the regular Xbox DuchesS controller. It modernizes the original Xbox Controller S design for current consoles, with Hall Effect sticks and triggers for improved control responsiveness and Dynamic Impulse Triggers for enhanced tactile feedback while shooting in FPS games.

The only difference it has over its traditional Black shell or translucent green shell counterparts is its deep blue translucent design, and I personally adore it as someone whose favorite color happens to be blue (which I know is heretical to say as an Xbox player since blue is more associated with PlayStation).

So I can't wait to buy this bad boy for Christmas when the "Blue Rock" variant of the Xbox DuchesS Controller launches on December 2, 2026.

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