Hyperkin's latest Xbox DuchesS controller "Blue Rock" variant is up for pre-order to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary — and it looks SO GOOD
As part of the ongoing Xbox 25th anniversary celebrations, Hyperkin has unveiled a "Blue Rock" variant of the Xbox DuchesS controller available for pre-order at $49.99 on Hyperkin's store and Amazon
Xbox's 25th anniversary is nearly here, and the famed gaming peripheral manufacturer Hyperkin is celebrating the occasion by revealing a new "Blue Rock" variant of its Xbox DuchesS Controller.
It's currently available for pre-order at Hyperkinstore.com and Amazon for $49.99 and is expected to release on December 2, 2026.
This variant features a deep, dark, translucent blue design while maintaining the regular Xbox DuchesS's Hall Effect Sticks, Modernized ergonomics, and Dynamic Impulse Triggers.
What's different about this variant of the Xbox DuchesS controller?
This "Blue Rock" variant, spec-wise, is the same as the regular Xbox DuchesS controller. It modernizes the original Xbox Controller S design for current consoles, with Hall Effect sticks and triggers for improved control responsiveness and Dynamic Impulse Triggers for enhanced tactile feedback while shooting in FPS games.
The only difference it has over its traditional Black shell or translucent green shell counterparts is its deep blue translucent design, and I personally adore it as someone whose favorite color happens to be blue (which I know is heretical to say as an Xbox player since blue is more associated with PlayStation).
So I can't wait to buy this bad boy for Christmas when the "Blue Rock" variant of the Xbox DuchesS Controller launches on December 2, 2026.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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