XBOX has been on an update roll, at least since Asha Sharma took over as CEO and decided to deliver long-awaited features. And, looking at XBOX Wire, it isn’t stopping. Rolling out to XBOX Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, fans can expect a nice and welcome update from today.

First up, fans who are big into game ownership are getting more control over how disc-to-digital licensed games appear in their library. Perhaps more exciting, however, is the ability to now switch which side of the screen the XBOX guide appears on. Yes, it’s a small but welcome change, and I’m sure many will appreciate it.

Last but not least, fans who make use of dynamic backgrounds can now dynamically rotate between them. We don't yet know how many dynamic backgrounds you can rotate between (or if there is any limit at all), but this is probably what I’m most excited to try as someone who likes to change things up from time to time.

Image 1 of 3 "Insiders who’ve claimed a digital license from a disc-based games will see those games in a separate category in their full library." (Image credit: XBOX) "Insiders can choose whether the Guide opens on the left or right side of the screen to switch up how you navigate XBOX." (Image credit: XBOX) "Insiders can now save favorite dynamic backgrounds and shuffle through them automatically." (Image credit: XBOX) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

These Insider changes are expected to roll out gradually, but they’re all welcome, and I’m surprised they weren’t already available. Still, it's great to see them added here nonetheless. Honestly, the pace and speed at which these changes are happening for XBOX is great to see. We are on the cusp of XBOX’s 25th anniversary on November 15, 2026, for those who didn't know, and fans have been eagerly waiting for what XBOX will reveal ahead of that date.

With all that said, I’m impressed. I know it’s going to take a while for XBOX to get back on its feet and appeal again to the masses, but over the past few months, steady progress has been made; not long ago, it was even reported that the online perception of XBOX had improved. Most of us are stuck looking at our gaming history via the new XBOX Playback feature.. that's a lot of hours.

Let me know your thoughts on this latest update to XBOX in the comments, and do be sure to take part in our poll!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.