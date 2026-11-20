Xbox hardware sales have struggled to keep pace with the PS5, and even the Xbox One.

It's no secret that Xbox has struggled this gen.

While strong out of the gate, the Xbox Series X|S line-up struggled to keep pace with the PS5 in its core markets, eventually getting drowned out completely. Estimates put the Xbox Series X|S install base at around 40 million, which is no slouch, but PS5 recently crossed 100 million globally.

Microsoft isn't exactly forthcoming with the performance of its console hardware, so typically the industry relies on figures shared by U.S.-based analytics firm Circana to get an idea of how well Team Green is doing.

It's perhaps unsurprising that Xbox Series X|S has enjoyed a bump recently.

Indeed, according to the figures, Xbox Series X|S enjoyed a 10% jump in unit sales, and a 29% increase in dollar sales. The spending growth is, of course, because Xbox (and other) systems are more expensive to buy than they were last year owing to the component crisis.

In comments to Kotaku, Circana's Mat Piscatella claimed that the sales were being driven by GTA 6, but even Gears of War: E-Day too, which also managed to clinch a second place position in the October monthly sales chart behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Circana only covers the U.S. market, however. I had heard from trusted sources that Xbox was enjoying a boom in global hardware sales in general over the summer, although Microsoft's supply is incredibly strained due to lack of pre-planning and long-term deals for memory and other necessary components. Xbox supplies globally have been anaemic, and amount to a de-facto exit in some regions. Microsoft's lack of support in Europe for example, which should be a key market, has been difficult to ignore. Microsoft's own Xbox Playback celebration for the 25th anniversary wasn't even available in many major European markets, despite being "officially" supported by Xbox.

Devices like the Xbox Ally have helped anchor interest in the Microsoft gaming ecosystem. But is it enough? (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

There's no end in sight for the AI-driven component crisis in any case. Anthropic's absurd IPO valued the Claude maker at $1.5 trillion, suggesting that there's no shortage of demand for AI financing in the near to medium term. Companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta, Google, and indeed, Microsoft are on the hook for trillions in spending for components slated almost entirely for data centers so you can generate cat memes more efficiently.

It leaves "niche" consumer-hardware markets incredibly supply strained. Despite Xbox sitting under Microsoft, Xbox hasn't been able to acquire the parts it needs to meet global demand for its hardware, making Xbox's pivot back to exclusive console games a bit questionable from a purely fiscal standpoint.

We asked Microsoft to comment on the above, but we haven't received word at the time of publishing.

As Xbox wraps up its 25th anniversary celebrations, the future looks bright for its software line-up, with Wolfenstein III, StarCraft, Diablo 5, Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5, and various other games confirmed by the end of the decade. Problematically, RAM prices are projected to rise even further by then ... leaving Xbox with a hardware conundrum ahead of Xbox Helix.

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