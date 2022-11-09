The NVIDIA RTX 4080 is almost as gigantic as the flagship RTX 4090

What you need to know

NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 4080 GPU is ginormous!

It's so big, it's almost the same size as the more powerful flagship 4090.

It's going to be a tight fit in many PC cases.

The upcoming NVIDIA RTX 4080 GPU is almost here, with product makers now finally releasing info and pricing for their cards. Each manufacturer will have a slightly different external form factor of course, but as Toms Hardware correctly points out, they all share a similar size to that of the more powerful RTX 4090 GPUs.

ASUS (opens in new tab), for example, is housing the RTX 4080 in the same design as its RTX 4090 cards, meaning its physical size will be identical. It's also reusing the coolers from the RTX 4090 on the RTX 4080. Because of its sheer size, case compatibility will be something gamers will want to double check beforehand.

Gigabyte also has a number of cards on the way, including five 4080 SKUs. It's also a big GPU, measuring in at just under 4 PCIe slots and a length of 342mm. Galax's 4080 cards are a little smaller than its 4090 counterparts, coming in at 66mm thick compared to the 4090's 74mm. So, the Galax's RTX 4080 cards are slightly thinner than the 4090 series.

So, even though the RTX 4080 has a much lower power consumption rating when compared to the 4090, the overall sizes of these cards are very similar, if not identical in some instances. So if you were hoping to step down from the 4090 in exchange for a smaller card that might fit in your existing PC case, you're out of luck for now.

Last month, NVIDIA announced that it was unlaunching the RTX 4080 12GB GPU after criticism from customers who claimed the card was confusing to buyers, and came across more like an RTX 4070 instead. The RTX 4080 16GB GPU is still on track to launch on November 16.