Microsoft finally revealed exactly how much its new Surface Laptop Ultra costs (starting at $2,599!), and preorders are now live for anyone who wants to get in on the first wave of PCs expected to ship on October 16.

While Microsoft was busy revealing new information about its most powerful Surface yet at the event, other laptop makers were busy setting their own prices and opening up preorders.

We now have a wide selection of RTX Spark laptops from the likes of ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, and I'm expecting there to be more arriving in the near future. Until then, here's what you can preorder today.

To make it easier for anyone hoping to land a new RTX Spark-powered PC, I've put together this list of laptops that you can now preorder.

Not Standard Issue Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: at microsoft.com

Built around the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform with an N1X CPU, RTX GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory, the Surface Laptop Ultra hits new performance heights for power users. It's all contained in a gorgeous chassis with a mini-LED display and tons of ports. Prices start at $2,599.99, and units will begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder at BestBuy.com 👉 Preorder at Microsoft.com

14" and 16" available ASUS ProArt P14/P16: at Best Buy

The new ASUS ProArt P14 and P16 duo gives users more size options while retaining the same great RTX Spark performance. The P14 is the lightest ProArt laptop ever, while the P16 is the way to go for a larger OLED display. Prices start at $2,599.99 for the P14 and $2,799.99 for the P16. They're expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder ProArt P14 at BestBuy.com 👉 Preorder ProArt P16 at BestBuy.com

3K OLED HP OmniBook Ultra 16": at HP US

The larger of the two new HP RTX Spark laptops delivers a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and, of course, your choice of RTX Spark chips. Prices start at $3,199.99, and shipments are expected to begin on November 4, 2026. 👉 Preorder HP OmniBook Ultra 16 at HP.com

16" 2-in-1 PC Lenovo Yoga 9n: at Best Buy

Lenovo's Yoga 9n should be the right choice for those who value a versatile convertible design and premium build quality. Prices start at $3,099.99, and models are expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder Lenovo Yoga 9n at BestBuy.com

Did I miss any RTX Spark laptops?

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra with NVIDIA RTX Spark inside. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

Did you spot a live preorder I missed? Let me know about it in the comments section below. I'd also love to hear your opinions regarding pricing on these models. Do you think it's too high? Too low? Just right? Tell me about it!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.