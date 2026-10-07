Microsoft finally revealed exactly how much its new Surface Laptop Ultra costs (starting at $2,599!), and preorders are now live for anyone who wants to get in on the first wave of PCs expected to ship on October 16.
While Microsoft was busy revealing new information about its most powerful Surface yet at the event, other laptop makers were busy setting their own prices and opening up preorders.
We now have a wide selection of RTX Spark laptops from the likes of ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, and I'm expecting there to be more arriving in the near future. Until then, here's what you can preorder today.
RTX Spark laptops with confirmed pricing and release date (so far)
To make it easier for anyone hoping to land a new RTX Spark-powered PC, I've put together this list of laptops that you can now preorder.
Built around the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform with an N1X CPU, RTX GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory, the Surface Laptop Ultra hits new performance heights for power users. It's all contained in a gorgeous chassis with a mini-LED display and tons of ports. Prices start at $2,599.99, and units will begin shipping on October 16, 2026.
The new ASUS ProArt P14 and P16 duo gives users more size options while retaining the same great RTX Spark performance. The P14 is the lightest ProArt laptop ever, while the P16 is the way to go for a larger OLED display. Prices start at $2,599.99 for the P14 and $2,799.99 for the P16. They're expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026.
👉 Preorder ProArt P14 at BestBuy.com
Dell's new XPS 16 with RTX Spark features a 3.2K OLED display, lattice-free keyboard, and the usual premium XPS styling. Prices start at $3,799.99 and units are expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026.
The OmniBook X 14 is the smaller of the two new PCs, but it features the same RTX Spark options for maximum performance. Models start at $2,999.99 and are expected to ship beginning November 4, 2026.
The larger of the two new HP RTX Spark laptops delivers a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and, of course, your choice of RTX Spark chips. Prices start at $3,199.99, and shipments are expected to begin on November 4, 2026.
Lenovo's Yoga 9n should be the right choice for those who value a versatile convertible design and premium build quality. Prices start at $3,099.99, and models are expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026.
MSI's Prestige N16 Flip AI+ is another versatile convertible featuring the RTX Spark platform and a Tandem OLED display. It appears that preorders might kick off on October 8 for this laptop, with prices starting at $3,299.99.
Did I miss any RTX Spark laptops?
Did you spot a live preorder I missed? Let me know about it in the comments section below. I'd also love to hear your opinions regarding pricing on these models. Do you think it's too high? Too low? Just right? Tell me about it!
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Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about PC gaming, Windows laptops, accessories, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
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