It's official: NVIDIA's co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO this morning in the wake of personal scandals involving adultery and alleged espionage. Huang was NVIDIA's only CEO in the company's history, which began in 1993.

NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress is taking over the company as interim CEO while the board searches for a full-time replacement.

Yes, it's an interim position, but seeing a finance executive come in at a time when NVIDIA is already edging out its GeForce consumers is a tad worrisome.

The gaming share of NVIDIA's revenue has been on the decline for years, and data centers now make up the bulk. For example, NVIDIA's latest Q2 results showed $89 billion from data centers and just $7.2 billion from edge computing. That's not even close.

Will an interim CEO change anything? Probably not. Kress, after all, has been with NVIDIA since 2013, before any of the major AI rush came about. But what comes next after Huang and his interim replacement? Someone else who cares less about GeForce and more about AI?

This will not make GPUs any cheaper Kremsi2711, r/pcmasterrace

It's hard to say. Plenty of people are already wondering the same thing: "Jensen was one of three of Nvidia's founders. Him leaving is kind of catastrophic for the leadership structure, since he never had an heir apparent for the position (allegedly intentional on his part)."

While we're all waiting to see what NVIDIA does next — New CEO? Canceled CES 2027 keynote? — I want to know how my Windows Central readers are feeling about the situation.

Do you think NVIDIA's consumer focus will narrow even more without Huang at the helm? What about the opposite? Do you think there's a lot more to this story that we're not yet hearing?

Let me know in the comments section below!

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