In Episode 411 of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden dissect a turbulent week in the tech industry headlined by Microsoft’s nearly 24-hour global service outage. They trace how a network capacity upgrade knocked Outlook, Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, and Copilot offline across enterprises, schools, and the UK's NHS, while examining why cloud-only AI assistants leave users stranded without local offline fallbacks.

We also unpack the shocking resignation of longtime Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following allegations of multiple affairs and export-control espionage involving shell companies shipping restricted GPUs to China, debating what leadership succession means for PC gaming and AI hardware.

On the product front, Zac reviews the latest Windows 11 Release Preview builds bringing the new floating Windows Search bar and Run dialog refresh, while Daniel celebrates Xbox's 25th anniversary with the "Xbox Playback" retrospective, Windows backward compatibility achievements, and his hands-on review of Razer's $999 haptic, speaker-equipped Razer Soma Pro gaming chair.

[ 01:47 ] – Episode begins: Daniel and Zac introduce the show's lineup: Microsoft's massive outage, Nvidia leadership fallout, Windows 11 Insider updates, Xbox's 25th anniversary, and the Razer Soma Pro chair.

– Daniel and Zac introduce the show's lineup: Microsoft's massive outage, Nvidia leadership fallout, Windows 11 Insider updates, Xbox's 25th anniversary, and the Razer Soma Pro chair. [ 04:19 ] – Microsoft’s 24-Hour Global Outage: Timeline and root cause of the network capacity upgrade failure that took down Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and Copilot worldwide.

– Timeline and root cause of the network capacity upgrade failure that took down Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and Copilot worldwide. [ 10:34 ] – Cloud Dependency vs. Local AI Models: Why Copilot going offline highlights the need for hybrid on-device AI fallbacks, alongside rising AI-driven cybersecurity threats.

– Why Copilot going offline highlights the need for hybrid on-device AI fallbacks, alongside rising AI-driven cybersecurity threats. [ 16:51 ] – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns: Breaking down the espionage allegations, workplace affairs, and illicit GPU export shell companies behind Huang's sudden exit after 33 years.

– Breaking down the espionage allegations, workplace affairs, and illicit GPU export shell companies behind Huang's sudden exit after 33 years. [ 24:19 ] – Nvidia Succession & PC Gaming Impact: Analyzing market reactions, potential replacements (including Tim Cook rumors), and whether Nvidia will drift further away from consumer GeForce GPUs.

– Analyzing market reactions, potential replacements (including Tim Cook rumors), and whether Nvidia will drift further away from consumer GeForce GPUs. [ 34:47 ] – Windows 11 Insider & Release Preview Builds: Refreshed Run dialog visuals, remote device lock, and the rapid promotion of the bouncy, floating Windows Search bar to Release Preview.

– Refreshed Run dialog visuals, remote device lock, and the rapid promotion of the bouncy, floating Windows Search bar to Release Preview. [ 42:33 ] – Start Menu Search & WinUI Wishlist: The disconnect between taskbar search and Start menu search, plus hopes for desktop widgets in the upcoming WinUI Start menu overhaul.

– The disconnect between taskbar search and Start menu search, plus hopes for desktop widgets in the upcoming WinUI Start menu overhaul. [ 46:07 ] – Xbox 25th Anniversary & Leadership Turnaround: Assessing Asha Sharma's early tenure, hardware supply constraints, and the lack of mid-gen console revisions this cycle.

– Assessing Asha Sharma's early tenure, hardware supply constraints, and the lack of mid-gen console revisions this cycle. [ 54:11 ] – Xbox Playback & Windows Backward Compatibility: Exploring the Spotify Wrapped-style Xbox history recap, original Xbox titles gaining Windows achievements, and movable Xbox OS guides.

– Exploring the Spotify Wrapped-style Xbox history recap, original Xbox titles gaining Windows achievements, and movable Xbox OS guides. [ 01:05:29 ] – Razer Soma Pro Haptic Gaming Chair Review: Daniel’s hands-on verdict on Razer’s $999 chair featuring six haptic engines, built-in THX surround speakers, and audio-to-haptics conversion.

– Daniel’s hands-on verdict on Razer’s $999 chair featuring six haptic engines, built-in THX surround speakers, and audio-to-haptics conversion. [01:16:15] – Post-Show Chat: Thoughts on Grand Theft Auto VI simulation tech, cozy sim games, and revisiting Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on handhelds.

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