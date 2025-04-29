From around 6:00 to 7:00 AM ET, popular social media network Bluesky was experiencing server-side outages that prevented posts and timelines from appearing.

Users were reporting problems with Bluesky that effectively rendered the platform unusable. Downtime was affecting servers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Bluesky had seen a 763% rise in users in 2024, boosting its popularity towards the end of the year, while user-party Windows 11 desktop apps for Bluesky stood in for the lack of any official options for PCs, including one built by a Microsoft engineer.

This story was developing, but it seems that Bluesky is back online, despite a minor blip in the first hour of its return.

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a social media platform similar to X (Twitter) and Meta's Threads. Its unique feature uses the "AT Protocol" (Authenticated Transfer) to connect multiple services into one platform, allowing users to use the same handle across different servers.