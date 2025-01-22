Samsung Galaxy S25 features leak ahead of Unpacked 2025 with Agentic AI taking center stage

Samsung's long-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is just a few hours away. You can catch the live stream from Samsung's YouTube channel and website at 1 PM ET. The company is expected to unveil its newest lineup of mobile devices as part of the S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra with many AI-powered capabilities.

Our sister site, Android Central, is running a live blog, covering the announcements at the event as they roll in. If you can't watch the live stream, track their coverage for updates. But before the actual announcement, veteran tipster Evan Blass recently revealed some information about the upcoming lineup of Samsung phones, including a supposed marketing video from Samsung touting a handful of AI-powered features slated to ship with the devices out-of-the-box.

Like other top companies in the AI landscape, Samsung is also seemingly moving away from AI-powered chatbots with image and text generation capabilities. The leaked video suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will lean heavily on AI-themed announcements more than anything else.

Galaxy AI flag outside Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

According to the video shared, Samsung has seemingly integrated a feature called Insights into its S25 series. The feature packages important data, including weather, sleep scores, and more, and presents it to users when they begin their day. Rather than sourcing for the various variables independently, the feature combines the data into a single scrollable page for efficiency and effectiveness.

Perhaps more interestingly, the video also features Google Gemini's improved capabilities where users can ask the assistant to scour pet-friendly outdoor Italian restaurants within a reasonable radius. The AI tool manages to identify several spots that meet the highlighted criteria and generates a message that can be sent to a recipient the sender is supposed to meet up with using a single tap.

While the capability to compose and send messages to other recipients isn't new, the video demonstrates that the chatbot's capabilities have improved significantly and can handle more complex and detailed prompts than before, if nothing else.

Galaxy S25 phones might also ship with a new Night Video mode feature. As expected, the feature works like the night mode feature for photos, making videos captured at night more appealing and crisp. Similarly, Samsung is expected to ship the new Galaxy phones with an Audio Eraser feature that lets you focus and zero in on a specific sound or person within an audio recording, blocking out noise from other elements.

Microsoft leans toward Agentic AI with Copilot

Last year, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared Copilot's roadmap, including its evolution into a virtual companion that can become friendly and foster meaningful and lasting relationships with users. However, recent changes to Copilot's user experience received backlash, citing a degraded user experience while highlighting their preference for the previous version. "It tries to be my friend when I need it to be a tool," a concerned user indicated.

Microsoft has been in the crosshairs with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff who has branded the tech giant's AI efforts as a disservice to the industry while referring to Copilot as the new Microsoft Clippy that doesn't deliver any value to its clients. The executive further claimed that the tech giant repackaged OpenAI into Excel, indicating that users barely use Copilot, and that's when they don't have a ChatGPT license.

However, Microsoft CVP Charles Lamann clapped back at Salesforce with data highlighting more than "100,000 organizations" had used Copilot Studio to create AI agents by October 2024. As Google potentially dabbles its foot into the Agentic AI pool, it's critical to ensure that it meets consumer needs by integrating consumer feedback into its services for the best possible outcome.