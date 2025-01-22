How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones are expected at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, but we're unsure if the company will unveil new laptops as well.

Galaxy Unpacked kicks off today, January 22, 2025, at 1 PM ET. At the event, Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and Samsung's website.

While Samsung's flagship smartphones are expected to be the stars of the show, we could also see news on other devices. OneUI 7 is expected to make an appearance, as is Galaxy AI.

It's doubtful that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Ring 2 or Galaxy S25 Slim at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Project Moohan, Samsung's XR headset, is also unlikely to be unveiled. That being said, the company may tease what's on the way.

This Galaxy Unpacked appears to be focused almost entirely on smartphones, so we may not see any Galaxy laptops shown off. Even if the hardware unveiled today is exclusively smartphones, that still affects many PC users. Samsung and Microsoft have a close partnership that connects phones and Windows PCs. There's a good chance devices shown off today will be connected to people's PCs in one way or another.

Samsung has other partnerships with Microsoft, such as Copilot being added to Samsung smart TVs, but I doubt we'll see anything on that today. If Samsung's presenters do talk about an AI tool, it will likely be Samsung's own Galaxy AI.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Galaxy Unpacked January 2025: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

Luckily, Samsung made it easy to watch Galaxy Unpacked. You can enjoy the show through YouTube or Samsung's website. Samsung even allowed embedding for its live stream, so you can just click the video above to watch Samsung announce the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra and other gadgets.

For in-depth coverage, make sure to follow along with our colleagues at Android Central through their Galaxy Unpacked live blog. There, you can also catch up on the latest rumors surrounding Samsung devices and software.