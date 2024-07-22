What is Galaxy AI and why is it important for Galaxy users?

Using Galaxy AI and Circle to Search on the Galaxy Book4 Edge

May 2024 was a hectic month for Windows fans as Microsoft, Qualcomm, and a host of major laptop manufacturers revealed Copilot+ AI features and the laptops that run them.

Part of the announcement, which included hardware from seven major brands, was Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge 14- and 16-inch laptops. The sleek and premium AI PCs were announced to work with other Galaxy AI devices on top of Windows 11 Copilot+ features, effectively doubling the AI effectiveness available at your fingertips.

Let's jump in and explore what makes up Galaxy AI, what it can do, and how you can access it with your Galaxy devices.

What is Galaxy AI?

Galaxy AI is Samsung's suite of AI tools exclusive to Galaxy products. It's a collection of advanced features baked right into Samsung's One UI interface and was added alongside One UI 6.1 with the release of Samsung Galaxy S24 phones.

Galaxy AI relies on a mixture of local and cloud AI models to perform its abilities. The models include ChatGPT competitor Google Gemini Pro for advanced LLM tasks, as well as Google's Imagen 2 via Vertex AI for image generation. Google's Gemini Nano is tapped for local AI tasks that don't require an internet connection.

Pixel users might be scratching their heads at this point, wondering how Galaxy AI is different from, say, what you'd find on a Pixel 8 Pro. There are indeed some similarities, with some standout features only available with Galaxy AI (which I get into below). A major part of the appeal is the ecosystem that Samsung is nurturing, similar to Apple's closed loop that will soon include Apple Intelligence AI.

The release of Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop, considered one of the best Copilot+ PCs on the market, is what really piqued our interest. Both 14- and 16-inch Book4 Edge models include Copilot+ and compatibility with Galaxy AI features, and anyone who is already invested in the Galaxy ecosystem will see immediate benefits.

As Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden wrote, "The enormity of Microsoft's Windows Phone shut-down mistake is becoming increasingly clear in the AI era." Imagine having a Copilot+ Windows phone that works seamlessly with your Copilot+ PC; Galaxy AI and the Galaxy ecosystem are shaping up to be the next best thing.

What can you do with Galaxy AI?

Using the Samsung Notes app with the S24 linked to the Book4 Edge. (Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy AI continues to grow, and its suite of tools should cover many different users. While the brunt of the features are designed for Samsung's Galaxy phones, the release of the Galaxy Book4 Edge Windows on ARM Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Systems-on-Chip (SoC) has shaken things up.

The Snapdragon X Elite chips in the Book4 Edge have a powerful NPU for Copilot+ features, resulting in an interesting mash-up when you connect a Galaxy phone with Link to Windows. You can essentially set your phone down next to you and forget about it, instead using your Book4 Edge for nearly everything.

Microsoft Copilot can handle common actions like sending messages, setting reminders or alarms, and looking up contacts on your phone, all from the laptop and with voice commands. But it also provides access to Galaxy AI tools like Circle to Search, Chat Assist, and more. You need to connect your phone to the Book4 Edge and mirror apps to access these features, but it allows you to use one device with a larger screen for all actions.

Image 1 of 2 Galaxy AI lets you control your phone from your Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC. (Image credit: Future) A view of the home page on the Book4 Edge Galaxy app suggesting you pair your Galaxy phone with the laptop to access Galaxy AI. (Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of the standout Galaxy AI features that are available on Samsung's flagship hardware, including S24 phones, Z Flip/Fold 6 phones, and Tab S9 tablets.

Live Translation: Real-time translation of voice or video calls, texts, and in-person conversations. Supports 13 languages at the time of writing.

Real-time translation of voice or video calls, texts, and in-person conversations. Supports 13 languages at the time of writing. Chat Assist: Suggestions for grammar and context corrections, as well as emoji and hashtag recommendations in social media.

Suggestions for grammar and context corrections, as well as emoji and hashtag recommendations in social media. Photo Assist: Includes Sketch to Image, Generative Edit, and Portrait Studio tools for advanced photo editing.

Includes Sketch to Image, Generative Edit, and Portrait Studio tools for advanced photo editing. Voice Recorder, Interpreter, and Transcript Assist: Record any words and receive a transcript in a language of your choosing.

Record any words and receive a transcript in a language of your choosing. Note Assist: Receive instant summaries, translations, and custom formatting for anything you write in Samsung Notes.

Receive instant summaries, translations, and custom formatting for anything you write in Samsung Notes. Browsing Assist: Translate or summarize webpages viewed through the Samsung Internet app.

Translate or summarize webpages viewed through the Samsung Internet app. Circle to Search: Circle anything on your screen using a finger or S Pen to quickly search Google for more information.

Circle anything on your screen using a finger or S Pen to quickly search Google for more information. Instant Slow-Mo: Create slow-motion clips from any saved video.

There are more goodies hidden within Galaxy AI than I've listed above, and we're expecting to see more on the way as the suite of tools matures. Note that Samsung Notes syncs with OneDrive, so you have them everywhere, and Samsung's Quick Search tool is available on the Book4 Edge as an alternative to Windows Search.

It's worth mentioning that the majority of live translations and edit suggestions are handled locally on the device's built-in performance hardware, whereas the rest of the Galaxy AI tools require a connection to the cloud for stronger computing power.

Which devices offer Galaxy AI?

Samsung has a fairly long list of devices compatible with Galaxy AI, but support for all features differs in some of the older hardware.

The full suite of Galaxy AI features is available for the following phones and tablets. As noted, the Book4 Edge laptops act as conduits for using Galaxy AI on a larger display.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24

Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, S9+, S9

Galaxy Book4 Edge (14" and 16")

Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI to older hardware as well, though not all features are available due to a lack of Neural Processing Unit (NPU) power for local tasks. It looks like phones back to the Galaxy S21 and Flip/Fold 3 series will receive some sort of Galaxy AI, and Tab S8 tablets should get the same treatment. Just be sure they have the One UI 6.1 update.

Focusing again on the Galaxy ecosystem, Samsung's wearables and accessories also tie in with the AI tools. Galaxy Buds are compatible with tools like Live Translate and Interpreter, while the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring will link up to offer fitness and health insights and challenges curated by AI.

Here's a list of the accessories confirmed to be compatible with Galaxy AI tools:

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Buds 3

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds FE

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Ring

Samsung isn't fooling around with its Galaxy AI ecosystem, and it no doubt knows that combining all of these products under one AI umbrella will spur more users to expand their setup with Galaxy products.

How do you get access to Galaxy AI?

Galaxy AI was revealed alongside Samsung's Galaxy S24 phone. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Galaxy AI is available to some extent on all the devices I listed above. Basically, your phone or tablet must support Samsung's One UI 6.1 interface.

You must also be signed in on the device with a Samsung account to access Galaxy AI. Of course, accessories like Galaxy Buds just need to be connected to a device compatible with Galaxy AI.

When you sign in with a Samsung account, you'll be greeted by an introduction page with a bunch of pertinent information. Any apps with Galaxy AI features will also present an explainer the first time you launch them.

Is Galaxy AI the same as Copilot+?

Galaxy AI is not the same as Copilot+. The latter is Microsoft's umbrella term for AI features baked into Windows 11, as well as the PCs that can run them. Copilot+ PCs are AI PCs that so far run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, but we're expecting AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA to enter the Copilot+ arena late this year or early 2025.

Though Copilot+ and Galaxy AI can do a lot of the same things, they are separate platforms that come into contact with each other only on the Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops.

Can you disable Galaxy AI?

Yes, Galaxy AI can be disabled. You can either shut it down completely or you can force it to only rely on local computing power, sending nothing to the cloud. That should help alleviate some security concerns for users with sensitive data.

Does Galaxy AI cost money?

At the moment, Galaxy AI features are free to use.

However, Samsung has stated that this will only apply until the end of 2025. Beyond that, we have no idea if Samsung will start charging for Galaxy AI or if it will remain free.

Wrapping up

We have a Galaxy Book4 Edge in-house and ready for testing for our review, which will surely include a deep dive into how well it works with the existing Galaxy AI ecosystem. I'll update this guide when that happens.

Bottom line? If you're looking for an ecosystem where your laptop, phone, tablet, and wearables come together for easy use AND to offer AI features, Samsung Galaxy is the way to go. It will soon receive competition from Apple as Apple Intelligence is set to release in the Fall of 2024.