Even Microsoft doesn't think AI is 'designed or intended' to substitute professionals and should only be treated as a guide

What you need to know

Microsoft just updated its Services Agreement which will take effect on September 30, 2024.

The updated agreement says AI-generated responses should not be misconstrued as a replacement for professional advice.

Microsoft says AI is a guide and admits it's prone to make mistakes.

With the emergence of generative AI and advanced tools such as Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT, users are seemingly becoming more reliant on them. This is despite multiple reports highlighting their tendencies to generate inaccurate responses and answers to queries.

For instance, Google's AI Overviews failure recommended eating rocks and glue. While Google shifted the blame to a data void coupled with fabricated screenshots, it's becoming more apparent that though AI tools might be helpful, they are also prone to make mistakes.

As such, Microsoft recently released an updated Service Agreement indicating that artificial intelligence should be considered more of a guide than a replacement for professional advice (via TechRadar).

In Microsoft's updated Service Agreement, the company talks about Health bots. It states that the bots aren't medical devices, and their sole purpose is intended for fitness and wellness. According to Microsoft:

"They are not designed or intended as substitutes for professional medical advice or for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, prevention, or treatment of disease or other conditions. You assume full responsibility for your use of health bots. Microsoft is not responsible for any decision you make based on information you receive from health bots."

Will AI claim jobs from humans?

Microsoft Copilot logo (Image credit: Windows Central)

As AI becomes broadly available and adopted across organizations, there's a rise in concern among users that it will eventually replace them in the workplace. Interestingly, Microsoft's Work Trend Index report says top executives are recruiting people with an AI aptitude, prompting "a 142x increase in LinkedIn members adding AI skills like Copilot and ChatGPT to their profiles."

Ironically, the AI bubble is creating more job opportunities. The only downside, as highlighted by executives, is that there's not enough talent equipped with the right skills to fill these positions. This is arguably a debatable subject, especially among affected parties.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says coding might be dead in the water as a career option for the next generation with the prevalence of AI. He says the world is on the brink of the next phase for AI, with humanoid robots and self-driving cars at the forefront. Hiang recommends exploring alternative career options in biology, education, manufacturing, or farming.

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares Huang's sentiments and predicts work will turn into an "optional hobby" for self-fulfillment. However, we might not see this come to fruition due to AI's resource-hungry demands, with predictions indicating that there might not be enough electricity to power its advances by 2027. There's also a 99.9% probability that AI will end humanity.

You can catch up with the updated Microsoft Services Agreement in detail, which is set to take effect on September 30, 2024.