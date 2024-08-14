Google Gemini Live is the stepping stone to NVIDIA and Meta CEOs AI assistants prediction: "It’s like having a sidekick in your pocket"
Google gives OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode a run for its money with a more "natural" sounding Gemini Live.
What you need to know
- Google recently debuted Gemini Live, a new experience that lets users have free-flowing conversations with Gemini directly from their smartphones.
- The experience supports mid-response interruptions and can be used in the background or when your phone is locked.
- The experience has started rolling out in English for Android users, but should also be available for iOS in the coming weeks.
We're well past the digital assistant age, where tools like Google Assistant or Siri's capabilities were limited to simple and mundane tasks like setting alarms, reminders, or simple internet searches. Generative AI has broken through these barriers with tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini, which can handle complex tasks.
Speaking of Gemini, Google just announced Gemini Live at its Made by Google 2024 event. For context, Gemini Live is Google's new mobile conversational experience that lets users have "free-flowing conversations with Gemini."
Google is also introducing 10 new languages with different tones and styles, to make the user's interaction with Gemini more natural. The company has provided potential use cases for the new Gemini experience, including having a back-and-forth conversation with the AI digital assistant about career options based on the user's skillset.
Interestingly, users can interrupt Gemini Live mid-response to hammer down on a specific point without confusing it or throwing it off its train of thought. "It’s like having a sidekick in your pocket who you can chat with about new ideas or practice with for an important conversation," added Google.
Additionally, Gemini Live features a hands-free experience. According to Google:
"You can keep talking with the Gemini app in the background or when your phone is locked, so you can carry on your conversation on the go, just like you might on a regular phone call."
The new experience has rolled out in English to Gemini Advanced users on Android. Google says Gemini Live will ship to iOS and more languages in the "coming weeks."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
How do I gain access to Google's Gemini Live experience?
As highlighted above, Gemini Live is rolling out in waves to Android users and should ship to iOS in the coming users. As far as I can tell, you won't need to sign up for a waitlist or opt-in. Users with the $20 Gemini Advanced subscription (part of the Google One AI Premium Plan) should get direct access to the new experience.
RELATED: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg envision a future where every business has an AI assistant
Gemini Live is similar to OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode, including interrupting the chatbot mid-response to focus on a particular point. This specific capability shipped to Advanced Voice Mode but is still limited to a select group of users. OpenAI plans to get feedback from these users, which it intends to use to fine-tune its user experience.
🔥The hottest trending deals🔥
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $110!)
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $29.39 at CDKeys (Save $21!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme, 512GB) | $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 Laptop (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 📺Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $82.85 at Amazon (Save $37!)
- ⌨️Surface Pro Keyboard + Slim Pen 2 | $112.99 at Best Buy (Save $167!)
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Core (12-months) | $42.19 at CDKeys (Save $18!)
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.