NVIDIA CEO and Mark Zuckerberg exchange jackets and visions of a future where every business has an AI assistant
"Just like every business has an email address, a website...I think, in the future, every business is going to have an AI," says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
What you need to know
- NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg recently spoke about the future and painted a picture of every business having an AI assistant.
- Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of AI Studio, which allows users to create, share, and discover AI characters that can be used as personal assistants to accomplish specific tasks.
- Both tech leaders discussed the importance of open-source AI models and how they allow more people to access AI's benefits.
Generative AI has evolved over the past few years. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says the technology has advanced beyond mere chatbots like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT and predicts the next wave of AI with self-driving cars and humanoid robots at the frontline that can handle complex tasks better than humans.
And now, Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched base at SIGGRAPH 2024 to discuss a future featuring AI assistance and open-source models. Right off the bat, Meta's Zuckerberg used the opportunity to announce the launch of AI Studio, which allows millions of users to create, share, and discover AI characters. Creators can use these AI characters as personal assistants for various tasks, including keeping constant touch with their community as they focus on their craft.
NVIDIA CEO Huang envisions a future where AI assistants are broadly embraced and adopted. "Every single restaurant, every single website will probably have these AIs," Huang added.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has been rather vocal about the impact of advanced AI on the job market, shunning the next generation from exploring a career in coding. Instead, the CEO recommends exploring alternative career paths in biology, education, manufacturing, or farming.
Impact of AI on jobs and the importance of open-source AI models
Huang admits AI will leave no stone unturned and will impact his job, too. But it's not entirely bad. According to Huang, professionals across all fields will have AI assistants. The CEO further indicated that NVIDIA chip designers already have AI assistants integrated into their workflow and attributes the availability of NVIDIA's Hopper chips and the new AI Blackwell platform to the addition.
Zuckerberg and Huang also reiterated the importance of open-source AI and its contribution to fostering advances in the landscape. Zuckerberg is a longtime fan of open-source AI models. He says his bias toward such models ensures Meta can continue building its technology.
This news comes a few weeks after Meta unveiled its Llama 3.1 as an open-source AI model that can be fine-tuned or used to train users' models. While launching the model, Zuckerberg indicated:
"Open source will ensure that more people around the world have access to the benefits and opportunities of AI, that power isn't concentrated in the hands of a small number of companies, and that the technology can be deployed more evenly and safely across society."
The world is seemingly moving away from viewing AI as mere chatbots and evolving to something bigger: AI assistants for everyone.
