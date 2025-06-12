Generative AI is redefining and revolutionizing every aspect of our lives as it scales to greater heights with next-gen models. While AI shows great promise across medicine, education, computing, and entertainment, it also poses a threat to humanity and jobs.

Recently, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed that AI could slash up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, leaving Gen Z without jobs. The executive indicated that the government needs to "stop sugar-coating" the threat AI poses to white-collar jobs, perhaps in a blatant attempt to get the next generation to better prepare for the future.

However, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang doesn't agree with Amodei's sentiments about the impact of AI on jobs. While speaking at VivaTech 2025 in Paris, the tech mogul dismissed Anthropic CEO's prediction about AI slashing approximately half of entry-level white collar jobs (via Business Insider).

According to NVIDIA's CEO:

"I pretty much disagree with almost everything he says. He thinks AI is so scary, but only they should do it."

Huang shared a more holistic view regarding AI's impact on jobs. "if you want things to be done safely and responsibly, you should do it in the open," Husng indicated while calling for more transparency in the AI development process. "I believe AI is not that expensive. Do I think AI will change jobs? It will change everyone's — it's changed mine."

Interestingly, Jensen Huang predicted that coding might be dead in the water with the rapid prevalence of AI. As such, he recommended alternative career paths for the next generation with a firm lifeline, including biology, education, manufacturing, and farming.

Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman seemingly echoed similar sentiments. "If you go forward 24 months from now, or some amount of time — I can't exactly predict where it is — it's possible that most developers are not coding," he added.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that AI would eventually make whole classes of jobs extinct but argued that the world would be better positioned to get richer quickly, making it easier to embrace new policies.

This aligns with Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman's prediction about an AI-powered future that's more inclined toward intelligence than "hard cash" as its currency.