In 2023, the tech world was subjected to somewhat of a spectacle after OpenAI's board of directors unceremoniously ousted Sam Altman as company CEO for not being “consistently candid” with his leadership, operations, and efforts.

The decision received backlash from employees, who in solidarity, flooded social media with posts indicating "OpenAI is nothing without its people." Within a span of five days, Sam Altman was reinstated as OpenAI's CEO again.

However, the vast majority of the ChatGPT maker's founding team have departed, some pointing fingers at OpenAI for prioritizing shiny products like AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) as safety processes and culture take a back seat.

Perhaps more interestingly, you might soon be able to catch up with the entire extravaganza on a screen near you. This is according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, which suggests that a film capturing the events that ensued before, during, and after Sam Altman's firing.

The film will reportedly be called "Artificial" and is already in development at Amazon MGM Studios. While details about the movie remain slim at best, sources reveal that the film might be directed by Luca Guadagnino (known for Call Me by Your Name).

Interestingly, Andrew Garfield is set to act as Sam Altman in the film, while Monica Barbaro and Yura Borisov portray former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Ilya Sutskever in the film.

This is a developing story, we'll be sure to keep our ears to the ground and keep you posted on any new developments as they become available.

Elsewhere, a separate report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Microsoft released a test of OpenAI's unreleased GPT-4 model in India without proper approval from the joint safety board, which was viewed as a major breach of confidence.

As such, the board was forced to scrap Sam Altman from the top seat at OpenAI. There were also reports of toxic behavior from the executive, coupled with deception about OpenAI's Startup Fund.