Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI was so dramatic that it's apparently becoming a movie — Will we finally get the full story?
A movie might be in the works, capturing the events that ensued during Sam Altman's removal from OpenAI as the company's CEO.
In 2023, the tech world was subjected to somewhat of a spectacle after OpenAI's board of directors unceremoniously ousted Sam Altman as company CEO for not being “consistently candid” with his leadership, operations, and efforts.
The decision received backlash from employees, who in solidarity, flooded social media with posts indicating "OpenAI is nothing without its people." Within a span of five days, Sam Altman was reinstated as OpenAI's CEO again.
However, the vast majority of the ChatGPT maker's founding team have departed, some pointing fingers at OpenAI for prioritizing shiny products like AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) as safety processes and culture take a back seat.
Perhaps more interestingly, you might soon be able to catch up with the entire extravaganza on a screen near you. This is according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, which suggests that a film capturing the events that ensued before, during, and after Sam Altman's firing.
The film will reportedly be called "Artificial" and is already in development at Amazon MGM Studios. While details about the movie remain slim at best, sources reveal that the film might be directed by Luca Guadagnino (known for Call Me by Your Name).
Interestingly, Andrew Garfield is set to act as Sam Altman in the film, while Monica Barbaro and Yura Borisov portray former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Ilya Sutskever in the film.
This is a developing story, we'll be sure to keep our ears to the ground and keep you posted on any new developments as they become available.
Elsewhere, a separate report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Microsoft released a test of OpenAI's unreleased GPT-4 model in India without proper approval from the joint safety board, which was viewed as a major breach of confidence.
As such, the board was forced to scrap Sam Altman from the top seat at OpenAI. There were also reports of toxic behavior from the executive, coupled with deception about OpenAI's Startup Fund.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
