"They'll have bio's and profile pictures": Meta is gearing up to unleash a wave of AI-powered personas, set to redefine Facebook's social engagement

If you thought artificial intelligence was a fad that would wither away, then you might be in for a rude shock. According to the Financial Times, Meta wants to integrate AI-generated characters into Facebook to bolster engagement.

The report details that Meta will develop the AI-generated characters through its AI studio. The AI-powered characters will sport human-like tendencies, allowing users to engage with them in the same conventional way they would interact with humans.

While speaking to the Financial Times, Meta's VP of product for generative AI Connor Hayes indicated:

"We expect these AIs to actually, over time, exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do. They'll have bios and profile pictures and be able to generate and share content powered by AI on the platform... that's where we see all of this going."

Meta has heavily invested in the AI landscape, shipping a wide range of AI-powered services and products across its tech stack. Admittedly, bots have been closely tied to manipulating public discussion, inciting hate speech, spreading misinformation, and enacting fraud and scams. In this case, Meta's AI-powered characters could serve the important role of flagging such instances.

As you may know, Meta launched its AI Studio platform earlier this year. The platform allows users to create an AI character based on their interests via the platform. More interestingly, creators can even build an AI extension of themselves.

Meta plans to expand AI Studio's access beyond the US in 2025 as part of its broader plan to double down on AI efforts. While the Facebook maker is treading on dangerous grounds, the move could be profitable and worthwhile if it implements elaborate measures and guardrails.

The company has already integrated measures that dictate the labeling of AI-generated content across its platforms. Competitors in the social media space, including Snapchat realized a 50% annual increase in users after embracing AI.