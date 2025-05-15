Anthropic's co-founder claims "AI teddy bears" could make parenting easier — "Oh, I wish you could talk to your bunny"
OpenAI's Sam Altman doesn't want AI friends for his son, but what about a cuddly AI bunny for your kids?
As we venture into the AI era, things that were once considered to be impossible are starting to look achievable or, at the very least, are now labeled "complex" instead.
However, generative AI comes with its fair share of challenges. For instance, there's a 99.9999% chance that the technology could lead to the end of humanity if elaborate measures aren't put in place to prevent it from veering off the guardrails. Even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts that AI will replace humans for most things.
Speaking of replacing humans, Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that Meta is developing AI friends to bridge the loneliness epidemic. Interestingly, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that he'd not want his son to have an AI best friend while highlighting the importance of keeping a close eye on the technology as it advances, with an emphasis on security and privacy.
Nowy, Anthropic's co-founder, Jack Clark, indicated that he'd use an AI bunny or teddy bear to keep his child entertained (via Business Insider). The executive shared his thoughts during an episode of the Conversations with Tyler podcast.
According to Clark:
"I think most parents, if they could acquire a well-meaning friend that could provide occasional entertainment to their child when their child is being very trying, they would probably do it."
As you may know, some AI tools and toys have already started to infiltrate the market, and could have a high propensity to replace conventional examples. But what does an AI doll do, exactly?
The executive indicated that the toy would be able to keep a child's mind engaged compared to a conventional 'Barbie' doll. It would serve as a "smart AI friend" with expanded capabilities that allow it to simulate a scenario similar to when they are interacting with someone in their age group.
Interestingly, the Anthropic co-founder claims he isn't alone in this, as other parents would buy into this idea, too. He claims that an AI teddy bear with expanded capabilities would be a resourceful tool designed to help parents socialize their kids quickly.
However, he indicated that the AI friend wouldn't be a substitute for real human friends, but a simple addition to the equation.
To that end, it seems AI could eventually revolutionize every aspect of our lives, including our friends. He also warns that rationing a child's access to the AI toy is important.
Would you allow your kid to have an AI friend? Perhaps an AI-powered Jack Black as Steve doll from Minecraft? Share your thoughts with me in the comments.
