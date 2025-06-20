Sam Altman says people have a high degree of trust in ChatGPT, even though it hallucinates: "It should be the tech that you don't trust that much"

Over the past few years, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has shared some pretty interesting insights and thoughts about generative AI. The executive became a father earlier this year in February, earmarking the profound moment as his proudest accomplishment ahead of OpenAI.

But perhaps more interestingly, Altman indicated that his kids will never be smarter than AI while speaking in OpenAI's brand new podcast (via Business Insider). According to the CEO:

"My kids will never be smarter than AI. They will grow up vastly more capable than we grew up, and able to do things that we cannot imagine, and they'll be really good at using AI."

Sam Altman on AGI, GPT-5, and what’s next — the OpenAI Podcast Ep. 1 - YouTube Watch On

The executive shared his optimistic view on AI's impact on the next generation, indicating that he is more concerned about what the youth will gain from the technology rather than what it could take away.

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei claimed that AI could claim up to 50% of entry-level white collar jobs from Gen Z, leaving them without work. However, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang dismissed the claim as fear-mongering, further revealing that he pretty much disagrees with most of what Amodei says.

Interestingly, Huang predicted that coding might be dead in the water as a career for the next generation. Instead, he recommended biology, farming, and manufacturing as plausible alternative career paths for the youth.

According to Sam Altman:

"I don't think my kids will ever be bothered by the fact that they're not smarter than AI."

He made this bold statement after he recently claimed that"ChatGPT is already more powerful than any human who has ever lived." Interestingly, Altman admitted that as AI becomes more prevalent and gains broad adoption, some issues could arises.

Again, I suspect this is not all going to be good. There will be problems. People will develop these somewhat problematic — or, maybe, very problematic — parasocial relationships, and, well, society will have to figure out new guardrails. But the upsides will be tremendous. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

Altman revealed that he heavily relied on AI to provide tips on providing care for his newborn. "Clearly, people have been able to take care of babies without ChatGPT for a long time," Altman indicated. "I don't know how I would have done that."

Shockingly, Altman claimed that "People have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting, because AI hallucinates." The executive indicated that people shouldn't trust that tech that much.