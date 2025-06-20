Sam Altman says people have a high degree of trust in ChatGPT, even though it hallucinates: "It should be the tech that you don't trust that much"
OpenAI CEO says that AI will be smarter than his kids, but he doesn't think they'll be bothered by it.
Over the past few years, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has shared some pretty interesting insights and thoughts about generative AI. The executive became a father earlier this year in February, earmarking the profound moment as his proudest accomplishment ahead of OpenAI.
But perhaps more interestingly, Altman indicated that his kids will never be smarter than AI while speaking in OpenAI's brand new podcast (via Business Insider). According to the CEO:
"My kids will never be smarter than AI. They will grow up vastly more capable than we grew up, and able to do things that we cannot imagine, and they'll be really good at using AI."
The executive shared his optimistic view on AI's impact on the next generation, indicating that he is more concerned about what the youth will gain from the technology rather than what it could take away.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei claimed that AI could claim up to 50% of entry-level white collar jobs from Gen Z, leaving them without work. However, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang dismissed the claim as fear-mongering, further revealing that he pretty much disagrees with most of what Amodei says.
Interestingly, Huang predicted that coding might be dead in the water as a career for the next generation. Instead, he recommended biology, farming, and manufacturing as plausible alternative career paths for the youth.
According to Sam Altman:
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
"I don't think my kids will ever be bothered by the fact that they're not smarter than AI."
He made this bold statement after he recently claimed that"ChatGPT is already more powerful than any human who has ever lived." Interestingly, Altman admitted that as AI becomes more prevalent and gains broad adoption, some issues could arises.
Altman revealed that he heavily relied on AI to provide tips on providing care for his newborn. "Clearly, people have been able to take care of babies without ChatGPT for a long time," Altman indicated. "I don't know how I would have done that."
Shockingly, Altman claimed that "People have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting, because AI hallucinates." The executive indicated that people shouldn't trust that tech that much.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.