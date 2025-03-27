Bill Gates says "AI will replace humans for most things" — Rendering doctors and tutors obsolete within a decade

News
By published

Microsoft co-founder envisions a "free intelligence" era within the next 10 years, where AI makes teachers and doctors dispensable.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivers a keynote speech on the closing day of the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
We can only hope Bill Gates isn't right about everything. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

Over the past few months, Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has shared some interesting insights about generative AI, its trajectory, and overall impact on jobs. As you may remember, the philanthropic billionaire claimed that AI will replace humans for most things.

However, he indicated that it'll mostly be up to humans to decide what aspects of life they'd want to preserve for themselves while highlighting that no one would like to watch computers playing baseball. More recently, Gates claimed that only 3 professions will be future-proof in the AI era, including energy experts, biologists, and coders.

While multiple reports suggest that coding has a high affinity to be automated using AI, Bill Gates says humans are essential to the process as they'll help identify and correct errors. As for energy experts, the billionaire claims the sector and industry is too complex to be automated by AI.

During a recent interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in February with comedian Jimmy Falcon, the billionaire claimed that AI would replace doctors and teachers within the next 10 years (via CNBC).

The philanthropic billionaire admits that AI hasn't advanced to an extent that it can replace professionals, further indicating that expertise remains "rare" while speakng about the importance of doctors and teachers in their respective fields.

With AI, over the next decade, that will become free, commonplace — great medical advice, great tutoring.

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates

In a separate interview with Harvard University professor Arthur Brooks, Bill Gates indicated that the world is on the verge of a new era called "free intelligence." The new era will make AI-powered tools more accessible, fostering broad adoption across the world.

As such, people will have access to better medicine and faster diagnosis to health complication. Same way, Bill Gates predicts that there will be an influx of AI tutors and virtual assistants rendering doctors and tutors obsolete.

According to Bill Gates:

“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound.”

Gates' predictions raise critical concerns about job security for most professionals. It has equally sparked a ragging debate among Windows Central's avid readers. As highlighted by naddy69:

""AI" is not going to take over anything. It will ASSIST some people. It will never "take over" things like doctors, surgeons, dentists, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, auto mechanics AND programming/debugging.

You can't show "AI" 5 lines of code and have it tell you what is wrong. It is perfectly valid, syntactically correct code. But it is not doing what is needed.

For that, you need to know the Big Picture. That only comes with years of experience working with the product in question. You have to know the data structures. You have to know the other modules.

"AI" will never know all of that, for every software product on the planet."

That said, what's your take on AI' claiming jobs from humans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Kevin Okemwa
Kevin Okemwa
Contributor

Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Work Productivity
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivers a keynote speech on the closing day of the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Bill Gates says "AI will replace humans for most things" — Rendering doctors and tutors obsolete within a decade
Bill Gates speaks on stage during the annual Goalkeepers NYC event.
Bill Gates claims three professions will remain indispensable (for now) but "AI will replace humans for most things" eventually
Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, an artificial intelligence safety and research company attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 22, 2024 in Paris, France.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI will write 90% of code in 6 months, automating software development within a year — Is this the final nail in handwritten coding's coffin?
Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram.
Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger claims software engineers will only review AI-generated code within three years — Is hand-written code really dying?
Sergey Brin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
"The final race to AGI is afoot": Google co-founder says engineers should work 60-hour weeks building AI models that may ironically steal their jobs
Microsoft global service outage
"Is Slack down, or did I get fired?": Massive outage sparks global workday freedom for millions — reveling in serendipity, "touching grass"
Latest in News
Cloud servers
Microsoft has killed "several" data center projects in the U.S. and Europe, according to reports — Microsoft responds (Updated)
Photo of Microsoft&#039;s new sign-in page for Xbox.com using the Microsoft Edge browser.
Over one billion users will get a new Microsoft user experience, and it has a dark mode
The Thing: Remastered key art
The Thing comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming's "Stream Your Own Game" library alongside other new arrivals
Promotional screenshot of heroes fighting a giant in Pillars of Eternity
Obsidian's classic Baldur's Gate successor 'Pillars of Eternity' is getting a surprise turn-based mode later this year, alongside other updates
Atomfall
Atomfall reviews and Metacritic scores are in: Here's a roundup of what everyone's saying about this new Game Pass survival game
Screenshot of one of the new flat world presets in Minecraft.
Minecraft testing new flat world presets and a better way to locate your friends in-game