You don't hate OpenAI and Sam Altman enough.

Sam Altman is among a variety of tech bros known for making absurd, often outright evil comments about the state of the world and the future of technology. The spectacularly tone-deaf and generationally ignorant Altman recently appeared on a podcast, Cheeky Pint (via Tom's Hardware) where he made some fresh comments about his hatred of consumer-owned compute.

"From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used 5% of the time," Altman whined without a hint of irony. The supply is, of course, constrained because of Altman and his ilk, pushing generative AI platforms without so much of a whiff of realized benefits, either social or fiscal. Most AI companies are billions, if not trillions in debt, as none have actually delivered a business model that can seemingly make money.

"You want maximum utilization in the cloud if you're trying to deal with this very supply-constrained environment. And somehow many people's intuition is the opposite of that."

I wonder why people's intuition is the "opposite" of what Altman and his billionaire buddies want. What is this utter insanity?

Altman is rightfully getting dragged on social media, but this isn't the first time he's made comments like this.

Dude who caused the DRAM shortage is now scolding people for hoarding memory inside their own laptops instead of giving it all to him.October 29, 2026

lol my lawn mower is only used 1x a week. Should I rent one from OpenAI instead? Also, who caused the DRAM shortage? It wasn't consumers...October 29, 2026

This is literally just “people want to own their own property but they shouldn’t be allowed to do that” lol. I was expecting there to be some other layer to it but there just isn’t.October 29, 2026

Previously, Altman said that he hoped OpenAI would one day be able to effectively rent out compute "on a meter" like a utility, such as water or electricity. "We see a future where intelligence is a utility like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter and use it for whatever they want to use it for."

It feeds a prevailing and genuinely worrying possibility that one day, tech companies like OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, etc. could essentially monopolize compute, and rent it back to us in the form of subscription or ad-based cloud services. Everything from laptops, to video game consoles have become astronomically expensive in recent years because of fake money being used to inflate RAM prices for the "AI infrastructure build out."

Microsoft lamented the RAM supply issue when it shared its Xbox financials this week — the issue it and its buddies literally caused with this sprint to gen-AI products that have yet to prove themselves even vaguely worthwhile or cost effective.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos hopes you will rent your PC some day

For me, I would argue the issue is less that RAM is going into people's PlayStations, phones, Xboxs, PCs, etc, and more that 95% of the AI cloud inference is being spent on total bullshit like cat memes, next-level generative spam, LinkedIn Thought Leader™️ slop, and engagement-bait grift. Perhaps it's OpenAI that should be more thoughtful about how it allocates its resources (those resources generally being other people's money).

Wasn't this shit supposed to cure cancer and solve cold fusion? Maybe they just need more RAM.

These people are supposed to be smart man ... I can't even anymore.

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