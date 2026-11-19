World of Warcraft is enjoying a renaissance, but it's not all sunshine in Mulgore.

This week is Grand Theft Auto 6 mania, but if you're a dedicated PC gamer, you might be playing something else.

Indeed, GTA 6 is presently only available on Xbox Series X|S (and Xbox One via Cloud) right now, but Windows gamers have been flocking en masse to World of Warcraft: Forever, at least according to Blizzard.

The remastered, remixed World of Warcraft: Forever recreates the vibe of the original vanilla version from 23 years ago, albeit with new quests, new experiences, improved class balance, and new visual effects.

The hype train continues 🚊 You’re breaking records by the day! Thank you all for helping to create this amazing community. https://t.co/9EAkCbRzYUNovember 18, 2026

World of Warcraft lead Holly Longdale confirmed that WoW: Forever has seen the game's player base swell to figures not seen in 15 years, during the height of its Wrath of the Lich King and the Cataclysm expansions.

That's great news for Blizzard, but it's also a weird problem.

The fact that the Warcraft audience would rather play a rendition of the 23-year-old version of the game is arguably a huge problem. It shines a spotlight on the decline of WoW "retail," currently in its Midnight expansion, and how over-optimization and retention-manipulation efforts have undermined the game's organic core.

This should, in my view, be a big wake-up call for Blizzard and the WoW team led by Ion Hazzikostas.

In WoW: Forever, I'm actually my character again, and not a camera man for 'Keeping up with the Windrunners'

Collect 30 human skulls? No problem. (Image credit: Windows Central)

World of Warcraft retail has a unique problem. I can't think of another game in history that has kept a storyline going with new content every few months, with hundreds upon hundreds of characters and plot threads that need to interweave and make sense.

I'm not doubting the scale of complexity that goes into modern WoW, but it's a simple fact that the execution has been terrible recently. World of Warcraft's story delivery has become a painful mess, the decline of which was wholly and utterly unnecessary.

At a high level, World of Warcraft retail puts you in the back seat in a story that Blizzard forces you to listen to.

I won't re-tread the same criticisms here, but at a high level, World of Warcraft retail puts you in the back seat in a story that Blizzard forces you to listen to. There are no options for players who want to actually, you know, "role-play" in their "role-playing game." You're now a champion of Azeroth. You're not a Horde player, you're not a goblin, undead.. you're a passenger in the fanfiction Blizzard's present-day writers want to tell.

I will say that WoW Forever's Skyborne race is lame and uninspired though. How hard would it have been to add blood elves and high elves instead? (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In World of Warcraft Forever, I found myself once again immersed in my character as I wanted him to be. I am currently doing a quest as an Undead rogue to collect 30 Alliance human skulls. I've assassinated various human leaders around Hillsbrad, as the Forsaken expand their territory. I'm developing plagues and toxins for use in war. I am once again my chosen character in the Warcraft fantasy.

In World of Warcraft retail, all of the class and race fantasy has been utterly stripped away. There's no diversity in ethos, creed, or heritage: only bland homogeneity. There's no Horde or Alliance. There are no unapologetic Forsaken plotting, no scheming goblins, no hard-line Worgens avenging Gilneas, and the ferocious Night Elves seemingly forgot all about Teldrassil..

The way Blizzard has unraveled class and race fantasy in World of Warcraft's retail arm is stark in comparison to WoW: Forever, where a huge diversity of low-stakes quest chains allow players of all dispositions to indulge their character fantasy.

Eliminating the sense of work scheduling and checklists

Lor'themar is exhausted too. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Another thing worth loving about World of Warcraft Forever is the elimination of timesheets, schedules, and other miserably arbitrary player-retention features.

Instead of time-gating players with invisible walls, World of Warcraft Forever extends its playtime through immersion. Exploring the world slowly, marveling at the sights and sounds of the new engine, socializing with other players in-game.. I've had more conversations with strangers in a few weeks in WoW: Forever than I've had in years of WoW: Retail.

I've had more conversations with strangers in a few weeks in WoW: Forever than I've had in years of WoW: Retail.

In dungeons in WoW: Forever, you actually need to coordinate again on pulls. You need to use crowd control, pick targets, and discuss loot. World of Warcraft retail's dungeons are designed entirely around the Mythic+ timer, turning them into a race. No chatting, no planning, no strategizing — just rushing to the end, and if you didn't research the tactics on YouTube beforehand by yourself, you invite anger.

I enjoy World of Warcraft retail, but it could be so much better with a couple of simple philosophy changes. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Mythic+ is a fun challenge with friends, and I do enjoy WoW: Retail's overall gameplay and complexity, but it shouldn't be the default. Mythic+ was originally intended to be a challenge mode-type experience, evolving from experiments in Mists of Pandaria. It has since come to dominate all of the game's dungeon design and endgame mechanics.

Dungeons are designed to be raced through now, rather than explored and discussed, and it has come at a huge cost to the social fabric of the game. Loot is given out like candy in retail as well, undermining its value and importance.

It's utterly absurd that a level 20 blue in World of Warcraft: Forever is more exciting than the Mythic-track best-in-slot trinket I got in WoW retail the other week.. and why? I got the BiS trinket for free from the weekly randomized loot vault, rather than from an actual boss battle or challenge. The way Blizzard replaced gameplay with "systems" in WoW retail has gone too far over the years.

It all feeds that general lack of immersion that WoW retail has fostered for over a decade now, devolving into an MMO arcade game rather than an MMORPG. Chat channels are silenced; everything is a rush and a race, Battle Pass-style, where FOMO for temporary rewards exhaustively drives retention over social systems and immersive gameplay.

World of Warcraft Forever is the antithesis of this, and feels like a panacea for a service game economy that has spreadsheet-ified itself into terminal decline.

Can World of Warcraft retail pivot? Yes, and Legion proved it.

WoW Forever runs laps around WoW retail, with a fraction of the budget. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The most popular expansion in recent years was World of Warcraft Legion, where Blizzard doubled down on class fantasies with immersive experiences tailored to your specific role in-game. It wasn't quite as pervasive as World of Warcraft: Forever, which offers race, class, and faction fantasy experiences in droves.. but it went much further than World of Warcraft retail's philosophical preference for one-track homogeneous slop.

Blizzard keeps telling itself that "faction war doesn't make sense," but it's all cope — nobody ever asked for all-out faction war, but all-out peace makes just as little sense given what both factions have been through.

There are hints that Blizzard knows this too. I loved some of the small details in WoW: Midnight as a warlock player. The guards in Silvermoon remark angrily towards warlock and death knight players.. though this tiny sliver of class fantasy amounts to crumbs over what we got in Legion and in WoW's vanilla universes.

Blizzard's obsession with vaguely-motived villains could use a pivot as well. (Image credit: Windows Central | Blizzard Entertainment)

These types of things don't need to come with huge motion-captured cutscenes or expensive voice-acted cinematics.. players have imagination. Blizzard just won't give them opportunities to use it.

World of Warcraft Forever's slower pace, its willingness to invest in the roleplay of your character, traditions around true class, race, leveling experiences, and faction diversity should be a huge wake-up call for Blizzard's WoW retail team. We don't need an 8-week patch cadence of lame invasions and pointless cosmetic rewards. We need opportunities to actually become immersed in the game again, our characters, and WoW's social systems.

There are tons of other things that WoW: Forever does better than retail ... and I'm sure you can list more in the comments. But the core is pretty simple for me: Give us back the player-first immersion that World of Warcraft Forever is delivering. These are the things that made the game popular in the first place. Your own statistics prove this.

Oh, and we need playable ogres in both versions, please.

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