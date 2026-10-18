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It might seem weird to complain about having "too much content." I've been around World of Warcraft for over two decades, more than half of my entire existence, and I've known some of the game's notorious and mighty content droughts.

When Blizzard first introduced roadmaps a few years ago, I was pretty excited. The World of Warcraft team offered unprecedented transparency about where the game would go over the coming weeks and months ahead. In a subscription-based game, that is a pretty great thing. I pay for the 12-month subscription year in, year out, rain or shine. WoW is my go-to game, and I presume it always will be. I've taken breaks; I've even said I'm totally done with it a few times. But I, like many others, always come back.

With World of Warcraft: Forever on the horizon, I can't help but lament the state of the separate Retail experience. It should be the core of what WoW ultimately is. It comes with expansion packs; it has the most investment, the most history, and legacy. Yet, it feels worse than ever in a lot of ways.

I've come to decide Blizzard's self-imposed 8-week patch cadence is to blame. But whatever the cause, something needs to change.

Blizzard is destroying WoW's setting and story, chasing short-termism

Shadowlands casts its long, painful shadow over WoW's writing quality. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I wrote this week about Blizzard's mid-season patch, which featured the highly unceremonious death of a major lore figure. The 30-minute quest chain concludes with a painfully anticlimactic cutscene, at the hands of an entity that has about 5 seconds of screen time.

The death felt undeserved and unearned, and continues Blizzard's losing streak in handling major Horde characters ... representing another issue I have with the writing in general. Blizzard built up and threw away this character like they were nothing, echoing previously failures with the likes of Vol'jin and others.

I'm sure the death will serve some ham-fisted gameplay purpose in the coming weeks. Some are already speculating it could be to do with the introduction of Undead Paladins on the Horde, for example, but even still ... it was so oddly handled, anticlimactic, and uncinematic, and does subscribers a disservice in general.

Story needs to drive patch cadence. Right now patch cadence is driving story, and therein lies the struggle.October 15, 2026

This absolutely isn't the first time I've written about these kinds of problems, and they've been going on for some time. It's especially problematic when World of Warcraft sits side-by-side with recent Blizzard writing wins like Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, and even Warcraft 3: Forsaken Kingdom. Why does World of Warcraft, its flagship product, feel as weak as a Saturday morning kids' TV show right now?

Much like a Saturday morning kids' TV show, I want to firmly believe it's deadline expectations and patch cadence driving the utter crater in quality. Unlike a Saturday morning kids' TV show, though, Blizzard is utterly imposing these deadlines on itself, to the detriment of the game.

Midnight was filler, bro. It served no purpose other than to dismantle blood elf lore, ruin the Amani, take the piss out of the Silver Covenant and the Sunreavers, and propel Arator into the same exact position that Anduin was in during TWW. My head hurts, man.October 15, 2026

The deciding factor for shipping a product should always be quality, and WoW hasn't walked this line for what feels like forever.

World of Warcraft players are in their 30s and increasingly 40s and even 50s ... I think players want an end to their intelligence being insulted like this. I think players want a more mature tone, and higher-quality treatment of the setting and characters we all know and love.

The story feels as rushed out and forced as Shadowlands did, an expansion so notorious for its damage to WoW that it is whispered like a curse in discussions about the game.

It's beyond writing. I feel like WoW hasn't been this buggy in over 20 years.

I already conceived this article last week to focus generally on the story delivery, but Blizzard itself injected another point I might've otherwise overlooked.

As recently as patch 12.0.5, Blizzard literally issued an apology for bugs and the state of the game in general. Yet here we are again, another patch, more game-breaking bugs.

12.1.5 should've been a big deal arguably. We have a mid-season boss battle featuring lore that pushes the story forward. Instead we have cringeworthy writing and needless character death that has become a meme in of itself. But hey, at least we got the first Labyrinth, right?

WoW retail has long focused on linear dungeons designed for the timed Mythic+ race experience, but Labyrinths sounded like a great opportunity to get back to the old-school "lets get lost and have an adventure"-style dungeon of WoW: Classic. Like BRS, Scholomance, Stratholme, BRD, etc. Alas, it too, is broken.

Whether it's progression resetting unexpectedly or total game-breaking blockers and walls, the first Labyrinth has been an unmitigated disaster so far. Reddit is full of complaints like the above over how wings aren't being registered as completed, with random disconnects resetting progress and the like.

Even the store set is bugged! ...or Rexxar is into latex https://t.co/Hp7tN7oq75 https://t.co/csB4IKchLkOctober 15, 2026

Blizzard can't even get its microtransactions right either. It pulled a new Rexxar-themed outfit from sale just yesterday, owing to weird missing textures and clipping. I wrote about the Haranir race, a major expansion inclusion, suffering from similar issues months ago. Blizzard said they would improve ... alas, here we are, with more examples of the exact opposite.

Is Blizzard just AI vibe coding the game? Are there not enough QA people left? Or is it, once again, the self-imposed deadlines that some CFO spreadsheet says are well worth ditching quality for?

I think people would accept a slower patch cadence for higher quality

Lor'themar laments the state of WoW. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I'm sure what has ultimately happened here is that Blizzard has some magical telemetry data that suggests 8 weeks is the sweet spot to prevent churn. Churn is the un-subscriber factor, and World of Warcraft is a very big, complex, and expensive game to run.

Built out of California, one of the most expensive game development communities on Earth, World of Warcraft has long been Blizzard's golden goose. Former writer Eric Covington suggested on X that it represents load-bearing revenue for the entire Blizzard operation.

Blizzard President Johanna Faries said in a recent email to staff that the storied publishing house is now Xbox's top studio after a successful sprint across Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo IV. BlizzCon 2026 just wrapped up with World of Warcraft: Forever, which has seen subscribers flock back into the game in abundance not seen in over a decade.

I asked World of Warcraft director Ion Hazzikostas if World of Warcraft: Forever would end up becoming what Blizzard points to when Retail players ask for higher quality in certain areas of the game ... he assured me that isn't the plan. But we've seen the apologies before. Apologies for bugs, promises to do better, and "we're listening to feedback."

@BellularGaming @warcraftstats Wont stop until the entire company can survive financially with WoW slowing down, which it can’t, because the structure has become bloated and reliant on monolithic games driving load-bearing revenue to keep it from crumbling down.October 15, 2026

I think putting major story beats on a 16-week, or even 24-week cadence instead of an 8-week cadence might help. Mid-season patches, if they must exist, shouldn't try to squeeze in major character deaths out of the blue with no real build-up or inference.

Bugs are one thing, but shitty story delivery threatens to unmake the entire game, turning it into cringe meme fodder, serving to turn people off the setting in a big way. We don't need this. Given how out-of-the-blue Kith'ix has been, he could've worked better as a boss with story context delivered entirely in text, as a side mission-type experience for "player mercenaries." The rush job to inject the major characters has only served to hurt the entire feel of the current arc. It all just continues to contribute to the sense that WoW's writing team is utterly rudderless.

RELATED: World of Warcraft players beg Blizzard to slow down

World of Warcraft is still fun. I have a great guild, I love the gameplay, and I love the relationships I've made and the memories I've carved out. I've met tons of people from the WoW team, and I know they're all passionate, well-meaning people who want to deliver the best quality possible. I imagine it's frustrating for them too, seeing reactions like the above. But something needs to change.

As someone who has played pretty much non-stop through every permutation of the game, I'm wondering if World of Warcraft: Forever will take some of the pressure off the retail team to keep driving this self-destructive 8-week dance. I'm also wondering if WoW: Forever will end up harvesting up resources that would otherwise go to Retail, making the situation there even worse. I'm also wondering if I'm part of the problem by remaining subscribed despite my dissatisfaction ...

Indeed, perhaps there's only one piece of feedback Blizzard will listen to here, and it's to unsubscribe.

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