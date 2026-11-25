Jensen Huang has dominated tech headlines for the past few weeks, and perhaps not for the reasons he would've liked.

The Jensen Huang situation at NVIDIA is still rocking headlines, with NVIDIA's share price down today on news that the Democrat-led U.S. Congress might step in with its own investigations.

NVIDIA is one of the biggest companies in the world by market cap, entirely around its chip designs. Previously primarily used for gaming, its chips are now used to power data centers of all shapes and sizes, primarily for the AI infrastructure buildout as of late.

Microsoft is a key investor in NVIDIA tech for Azure, although it has been trying to move towards building its own chips to reduce costs.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of extramarital affairs. The scandal revolves primarily around Alice Huang (no relation), who is thought to have ties to Chinese intelligence, and may have leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang to help circumvent U.S. chip controls for exports to China.

It's been the biggest recent scandal in tech, but if you're a bit behind, here's a timeline of what has been going down.

In June 2024, Jensen Huang and Alice Huang (no relation) were seen together at Computex in Taiwan, leading to some early speculation. Alice Huang is now thought to have ties to Chinese intelligence, as well as the Singaporean data center company Megaspeed.

leading to some early speculation. Alice Huang is now thought to have ties to Chinese intelligence, as well as the Singaporean data center company Megaspeed. In 2025, scrutiny piled up on Megaspeed, which some alleged was being used as a front to divert chips to China, violating U.S. export embargoes. Reports from the Washington Post suggest it was here that U.S. intelligence began getting concerned about Alice Huang's role at NVIDIA.

which some alleged was being used as a front to divert chips to China, violating U.S. export embargoes. Reports from the Washington Post suggest it was here that U.S. intelligence began getting concerned about Alice Huang's role at NVIDIA. In October 2025, the New York Times published a report suggesting U.S. intelligence officials believed Jensen Huang was involved in an extramarital affair that may have contributed to export violations.

affair that may have contributed to export violations. In November, NVIDIA's board announced it was investigating. Jensen Huang resigned, crashing NVIDIA's stock by over 20% and leading to lawsuits from investors.

and leading to lawsuits from investors. An outpouring of pressure from the Trump administration commenced, as it emerged that Huang may have had additional affairs with junior staffers, violating company policy.

violating company policy. U.S. President Trump claims he lobbied for NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen Huang.

for NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen Huang. On November 23, Jensen Huang returned to NVIDIA, reinstated by the board. Huang apologized and pledged to do better.

by the board. Huang apologized and pledged to do better. On November 25, NVIDIA's stock took another hit after an initial rally, as investigations into potential export violations continue.

We want to know what YOU think about all of this

(Image credit: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

I joked a bit about the situation on X last week and was taken aback by how strongly some people feel about this overall situation.

The "culture war" seems to have adopted the Jensen Huang scandal too, with some taking the position that affairs should be a private, ahem, affair, and not have any impact on one's career or work. Others take a different view, given Huang's privileged position, suggesting that it showcases a lack of judgment for a chap with such huge responsibilities.

There's, of course, the moral issue: Huang has his wife of several decades and kids, and his private life being so publicly exposed like this is going to weigh on them all heavily (although, being multi-billionaires probably helps to some degree).

Then there's also, and perhaps most crucially, the legal angle: did Huang's affair lead him towards violating U.S. export controls, helping China keep pace in the A.I. race, potentially harming U.S. national security?

I'm in two minds about it. I would never cheat on my partner under any circumstances, and I can't put myself in the shoes of someone who would consider doing such a thing. I have made plenty of mistakes, though, personally and professionally. Perhaps not on that level, but I'm not sure someone having an affair would cost them their job and position in other roles ... but Jensen Huang's position as CEO of NVIDIA is hardly just "another role."

If his judgment was impaired by his affairs, potentially even making him a blackmail target, that's a pretty big problem as pertains to U.S. national security given how close Jensen Huang has been to the U.S. political apparatus.

The cat is well and truly out of the bag with A.I. in general. It's hardly as if embargoes on NVIDIA chips are going to significantly hinder China's AI build-out regardless, as all it will do is incentivize homegrown solutions. I'm hardly an expert in this field, though, so perhaps you can educate me in the comments.

So, we're curious what you think, humble Windows Central readers. Drop in the comments, let us know your thoughts, and help me understand your position!

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