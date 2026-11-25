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PC gaming mice can become surprisingly expensive. It's easy to spend north of $100 on a model packed with extra buttons, RGB lighting, and features many players will probably never use anyway.

If all you want is a comfortable wireless mouse with a responsive sensor and dependable battery life, the Alienware AW620M fits the bill, and it's currently down to $59.99 at Dell (down from $99.99).

Why should you buy this Alienware mouse?

Side view of the Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M). (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Alienware AW620M gets the basics right. Its 26,000 DPI sensor and 1,000Hz polling rate provide the responsiveness you'd expect from a modern competitive gaming mouse, whether you're playing fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty or other reaction-heavy multiplayer titles.

Beyond that, the AW620M offers up to 140 hours of battery life, dependable 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, comfortable ergonomics, and tactile buttons that feel satisfying without being overly stiff. It also works with Alienware Command Center, allowing you to customize sensitivity settings, RGB lighting, and button assignments.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? Prices may change during Black Friday on November 27 and the Cyber Monday that follows, but a 40% discount is still a strong cut. If you're already in the market for a wireless gaming mouse, this deal is easy to recommend at under $60.

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