If you're shopping for a new PC gaming monitor, these Black Friday Alienware deals already caught my eye with QD-OLED panels
From 4K QD-OLED gaming monsters to affordable high-refresh displays, Dell's Black Friday sale covers almost every budget.
After many years, my old gaming monitor has given up the ghost, forcing me to search for a replacement during the busiest time of the year. Fortunately, I found plenty to choose from, as Dell's early Black Friday discounts extend to its Alienware gaming monitors.
If you aren't sure where to start, a few standouts immediately jumped out to me. The 32-inch 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) dropped to $699.99 from $999.99, while the 27-inch 280Hz QD-OLED (AW2725D) sits at $349.99 after a hefty $200 discount. On the budget end, Dell's 24-inch 240Hz gaming monitor is down to just $99.99.
"The Alienware AW3426DW is a solid value in the 34-inch curved ultra-wide genre with premium imagery and performance. Its size and shape strike a good balance between gaming immersion and workday utility." ~ Christian Eberle, Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"It’s hard to imagine anyone complaining about any aspect of the Alienware AW3225QF. It delivers a supremely colorful image with incredible contrast, accuracy and fidelity. Its gaming performance is as good as it gets. Once you see it, you’ll want it." ~ Christian Eberle, Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"The Alienware AW2725D is everything an OLED gaming monitor should be for less money than the competition. With tons of color and premium performance, it will satisfy all players from casual to professional." ~ Christian Eberle, Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"The Alienware AW2726DM doesn’t have USB ports or internal speakers, but it does have premium-level gaming performance and an image that goes toe-to-toe with any premium OLED, for a significantly lower admission price." ~ Christian Eberle, Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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If you care more about framerate than resolution at a budget price, the SE2426HGS, with its 24-inch FHD 1080p display, 240Hz refresh rate, support for AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate tech, is for you.
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Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal?
With Black Friday taking place a few days from now, on November 27, these discounts will likely persist through the weekend following it and even into Cyber Monday on November 30. With this in mind, they're unlikely to get any lower.
Which of these monitors is right for me as a gamer?
It depends on your budget, setup, and needs. The Alienware AW2725D is arguably the sweet spot. It combines an OLED panel with a fast 280Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and G-SYNC to prevent screen tearing for a price that sits below many competing displays.
If you prefer ultrawide gaming, the Alienware AW3426DW is the easiest recommendation. The extra horizontal space can make racing games and simulators feel much more immersive, and it doubles as an excellent productivity monitor during the day.
Meanwhile, the Alienware AW3225QF is definitely the premium option. Its 4K QD-OLED panel delivers exceptional image quality, but you'll need a powerful graphics card to make the most of the extra resolution in modern games. Something like an NVIDIA RTX 4080 or RTX 5080.
The Alienware AW2726DM is a more affordable route into OLED gaming. You lose some premium extras compared to the flagship models, but it still delivers fast response times and sharp 1440p gameplay for significantly less money.
Finally, the Dell (not Alienware) SE2426HGS is the budget pick. Its 240Hz refresh rate makes it appealing for competitive games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, but it's also a strong option for anyone who wants smooth gameplay without spending OLED-level money.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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