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Black Friday is a good time to buck the recent trend of laptops getting more and more expensive.

Two years ago, the 7th Edition of the Microsoft Surface was THE top laptop for its incredible design, battery, and Snapdragon X Elite performance, with an exceptional price of $999.99. Sadly, this laptop's value has dropped sharply due to the ongoing RAM crisis, bloating its MSRP to an uncomfortable $1369.50 at most retailers.

Thankfully, this price hike has been brought down to a more sane tag of $899.99 at Amazon thanks to the retailer's early Black Friday 34% discount deal.

Why buy the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop in 2026?

Side view of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Image credit: Windows Central (Zac Bowden) | Microsoft)

While we do have more powerful laptops armed with the latest Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with its Snapdragon X Elite processor still manages to perform superbly well, as it can blast through daily productivity tasks like checking emails, web browsing, or writing out articles quickly with no slowdown.

The Snapdragon X Elite chip also helps the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 optimize its 18+ hour battery life so it will last you a full day at work and still have plenty of energy left over before needing a recharge.

Additionally, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has a perfected clamshell design that's portable-friendly, stylish, and durable, and a 13.8" touchscreen display with 120 Hz dynamic refresh rates to maintain smooth 2304x1536 resolution while scrolling or watching videos.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a killer deal? With Black Friday around the corner, retailers are now employing massive early Black Friday discounts on products that are unlikely to change until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. So you're better off striking this deal now while it's back at a more reasonable price before the RAM Crisis drives it up even higher once Black Friday is over.

Can I swap out its RAM and SSD? You can swap out it's 256 SSD for larger one for more space, but you can't swap out its 16GB RAM to upgrade the laptop's performance as it's soldered into the motherboard.

Is it a Copilot+ PC? Yes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a Copilot+ PC with an NPU rated for 45 TOPS, so it can easily handle AI-related tasks like blurring the background while streaming yourself via webcam or offloading CPU/GPU usage while running everyday apps and tackling intense productivity workloads.

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