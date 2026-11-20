The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is still an amazing laptop and has a far more attractive price again thanks to Black Friday
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a modern classic with all-day battery, smooth Snapdragon X Elite performance, and a perfected clamshell, and it's now 34% off
Two years ago, the 7th Edition of the Microsoft Surface was THE top laptop for its incredible design, battery, and Snapdragon X Elite performance, with an exceptional price of $999.99. Sadly, this laptop's value has dropped sharply due to the ongoing RAM crisis, bloating its MSRP to an uncomfortable $1369.50 at most retailers.
Thankfully, this price hike has been brought down to a more sane tag of $899.99 at Amazon thanks to the retailer's early Black Friday 34% discount deal.
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024." ~ Zac Bowden, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Why buy the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop in 2026?
While we do have more powerful laptops armed with the latest Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with its Snapdragon X Elite processor still manages to perform superbly well, as it can blast through daily productivity tasks like checking emails, web browsing, or writing out articles quickly with no slowdown.
The Snapdragon X Elite chip also helps the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 optimize its 18+ hour battery life so it will last you a full day at work and still have plenty of energy left over before needing a recharge.
Additionally, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has a perfected clamshell design that's portable-friendly, stylish, and durable, and a 13.8" touchscreen display with 120 Hz dynamic refresh rates to maintain smooth 2304x1536 resolution while scrolling or watching videos.
Should I wait for Black Friday for a killer deal?
With Black Friday around the corner, retailers are now employing massive early Black Friday discounts on products that are unlikely to change until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. So you're better off striking this deal now while it's back at a more reasonable price before the RAM Crisis drives it up even higher once Black Friday is over.
Can I swap out its RAM and SSD?
You can swap out it's 256 SSD for larger one for more space, but you can't swap out its 16GB RAM to upgrade the laptop's performance as it's soldered into the motherboard.
Is it a Copilot+ PC?
Yes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a Copilot+ PC with an NPU rated for 45 TOPS, so it can easily handle AI-related tasks like blurring the background while streaming yourself via webcam or offloading CPU/GPU usage while running everyday apps and tackling intense productivity workloads.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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