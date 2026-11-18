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Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains one of the best-value subscriptions in gaming in spite of historical price increases, though its regular $22.29 monthly cost still isn't cheap. Fortunately, an early Black Friday deal at StackSocial drops a one-month subscription to just $17.99, saving players $5 off the regular price.

You'll get access to hundreds of games across Xbox consoles and PC, select day-one releases from Microsoft's first-party studios, Cloud Gaming support on compatible devices, online multiplayer, and exclusive member discounts.

Disclaimer The code is available only to U.S. Microsoft account holders and can be redeemed by both new and existing Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, the offer isn't stackable, meaning you can only apply one code per Microsoft account.

1 Month Save $5 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $22.99 now $17.99 at StackSocial

Enjoy the full benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate like playing games on the go with Xbox Cloud Gaming, downloading games for free via Xbox Game Pass, and online multiplayer at a fraction of its monthly cost.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? There's no guarantee a larger Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount will appear on Black Friday itself. If you're planning to subscribe or renew soon, this saving may be worthwhile rather than waiting.

Is this subscription code stackable? No. This particular Game Pass Ultimate offer is not stackable, so purchasing multiple copies of this deal won't extend your subscription beyond one month. Only a single code can be redeemed per Microsoft account.

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