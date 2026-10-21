Click for next article

A few weeks ago, Microsoft unveiled pretty huge limits on Xbox Cloud Gaming, which up until now has been unlimited for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users.

Starting in November, Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be limited to 15 hours, with Premium users getting 10, and basic users getting 5. The breakdown of the limitations can be seen below.

However, Microsoft just revealed that users will be able to move beyond these limits with new cloud playtime passes — which don't require Xbox Game Pass at all.

Xbox Cloud Gaming access via playtime passes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Xbox Cloud Gaming access in hours Resolution and bitrate Price Header Cell - Column 3 10 hours Up to ~1080p $3.99 Row 0 - Cell 3 25 hours Up to ~1080p $7.99 Row 1 - Cell 3 50 hours Up to ~1080p $11.99 Row 2 - Cell 3 30 minutes per session Up to ~1080p Free with ads Row 3 - Cell 3

In a blog post, Microsoft says, "Cloud playtime packs provide an ad-free cloud gaming experience, including shorter wait times, high-quality streaming, and playtime that remains available until it's used."

Unlike some other providers, these playtime passes don't expire until they're actually fully used. You could buy the 50-hour pass and just keep it rolling throughout the year, for example, using it when needed. Some other services put a limit on when the passes can be used, i.e., they expire within the month.

For those on Xbox Game Pass, these are the current limits you get with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Xbox Game Pass Tier Features Resolution Price (US) Essential 5 hours per month, with 50+ games Up to ~1080p $9.99/mo Premium 10 hours per month, with 200+ games Up to ~1080p $14.99/mo Ultimate 15 hours per month, with 400+ games, and day-one Xbox titles Up to 1440p $22.99/mo

Microsoft says that these new passes will go live for Xbox Insider Program members today, as well as a new free ad-supported tier. I'm told it comes with a 30-minute session limit for the Xbox Insider Program test run.

After 30 minutes, an ad will play, and then users will have to re-queue to resume their session. The ad-based option is, indeed, an option, and probably designed to on-ramp players to a more premium offering.

Is this all in preparation for Grand Theft Auto 6?

Xbox Cloud Gaming is quite good, but it'll be interesting to see how well this token-based playtime system is received. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Recently, Tom Warren at The Verge reported that Microsoft has landed Xbox Cloud Gaming rights for Grand Theft Auto 6, although it led to a very curiously worded denial from Xbox. Microsoft said specifically that they won't be streaming GTA 6 on PC, nor exclusively ... but left the door open for console streaming. Perhaps Microsoft has landed some form of access for streaming GTA 6 via Xbox Cloud Gaming, specifically to Xbox consoles.

The Xbox One console range can stream Xbox Cloud titles, and there are still hundreds of thousands of users on the previous-gen console platform, given that games like Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and others are still fully updated on PS4 and Xbox One.

RELATED: Best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers

It's entirely possible that Microsoft has landed some form of cloud streaming deal specifically for Xbox consoles, offering Xbox One players a chance to join in on the GTA 6 fun without having to upgrade to one of the more expensive modern systems. Microsoft also has a few PC games on Xbox Cloud Gaming too ... perhaps World of Warcraft: Forever could jump on this bandwagon as well, given that WoW:F won't be native on consoles for now.

This is speculation for the time being, though. I'm also curious how well received the pricing tiers will be for users who are active on Xbox Cloud Gaming. As an Ultimate subscriber, 15 hours is already way more than I use cloud these days (since getting an Xbox Ally ... which will get even better with FSR 4.1 soon).

But Xbox consoles have become prohibitively expensive in some regions. Xbox Cloud Gaming has been a useful bridge for some, but perhaps not at these new prices. I'm curious what you think?

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.