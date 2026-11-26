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Matthew Ball says Xbox will go harder on showcasing its console brand next year against titles like Minecraft, Diablo, and more.

I wrote an article a few months ago that Xbox needs to stop apologizing for its existence. We might finally see a more confident Xbox presentation from 2027.

One thing I've always wondered was why Xbox never marketed its console platform against brands it owns. DOOM, Wolfenstein, Minecraft, and even Call of Duty, Xbox has recently done very little to leverage the franchises it owns to push its console brand. But this wasn't always the case. During the Xbox 360 generation, Microsoft had huge success with exclusive rights to market its console against Call of Duty.

Times are different now, sure, but there's been a spotlight on these kinds of marketing beats right now. PlayStation has exclusive rights to market against GTA 6 to the point Xbox is under an embargo towards mentioning the game at all. Microsoft has tried to get around this by launching a crocodile-themed Xbox controller ... but it's not quite as strong as a "Plays best on PlayStation" tag on every GTA 6 trailer, I would wager.

But, Microsoft now owns Call of Duty, it owns Minecraft, Fallout, and other huge franchises. Why doesn't Xbox market its console brand against these products more? Well, that's changing apparently.

@JezCorden We are fixing this. Will roll out in 2027. (Now back to Leonida and The Oldest House for me. Happy Thanksgiving!)November 26, 2026

Responding to Xbox content creator @Klobrille, I agreed that Xbox hasn't done a particularly great job at showing up against brands it owns, at least analytically speaking.

"For me personally, it's crazy Xbox [soft]-announced three new Fallout games, StarCraft, Diablo V, The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel, Physint, a new Wolfenstein etc. all without making any connection to Xbox itself," Klobrille said. "That would be unthinkable for any of the other platform holders."

I replied and agreed, essentially, and Xbox CSO Matthew Ball chimed in, saying "We are fixing this. Will roll out in 2027," before departing for Thanksgiving turkey and more hijinks in Leonida.

It'll be interesting to see what this ends up looking like. The ultimate way Xbox could show up for its brand is to make tentpole games exclusive. Microsoft put out surveys over the summer suggesting franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and more could go exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and the next-gen Xbox Helix. But even without exclusivity, Xbox branding should probably appear against every trailer and ad for its games. You know PlayStation and Nintendo would (and do) absolutely do that.

I guess we'll have to wait and see to find out exactly how Microsoft shows up here.

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