The MX Ergo S is unmistakably different from a traditional mouse, but its familiar buttons and scroll wheel make the transition easier.

I have an embarrassing amount of money tied up in high-end gaming mice, including the excellent Razer Basilisk V4 Pro. But when I'm spending eight or more hours working at my PC rather than playing games, I've started wanting something very different.

Enter the Logitech MX Ergo S, a thumb-controlled wireless trackball that I've been testing for the last couple of days. It's normally $119.99, but Amazon currently has it for $90.24, saving you $29.75, or about 25%. That's not bad, considering Black Friday hasn't started.

According to the price history, that's the lowest price it's hit all year apart from a single day in June, when it briefly reached the same $90.24 price.

Editor's choice Save 25% ($29.75) Logitech MX Ergo S: was $119.99 now $90.24 at Amazon The MX Ergo S wireless trackball delivers precise thumb-controlled cursor movement with minimal hand motion, lets you switch instantly between speed and high-precision tracking, and its 20-degree tilt improves forearm posture while reducing muscle strain by up to 27%, now with clicks that are 80% quieter for a smoother, more comfortable experience.

Why I'm becoming a trackball convert

Logitech normally asks $119.99 for the MX Ergo S, making its current $90.24 sale much easier to justify. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

TL;DR Why I switched My 52-inch 6K monitor means I'm constantly moving across a huge Windows desktop. The MX Ergo S moves the cursor entirely with my thumb, and my arm already feels better after switching.

My daily setup is somewhat ridiculous. I use Dell's enormous 52-inch 6K UltraSharp monitor, and I frequently have apps double or triple-stacked across that massive desktop.

Then there's my job. In any given hour, I'm bouncing between Slack, Microsoft Word, Telegram, X, Google Meet, our publishing tools, and photo editing. That's a tremendous amount of traditional mousing.

With the MX Ergo S, the mouse itself stays put. Cursor movement comes from rolling the large trackball with my thumb, so I'm already moving my arm substantially less. After a couple of days, my arm genuinely feels better.

The hardware itself feels appropriately premium for its $120 MSRP, too. Buttons have a satisfying click, the trackball is smooth, and Logitech's Options+ software makes configuring the customizable buttons straightforward. Logitech says the mouse has six customizable buttons and can tilt up to 20 degrees for a more natural forearm position.

My thumb does nearly all the work with the Logitech MX Ergo S, letting my arm stay put while navigating my enormous desktop. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

There is a learning curve, although I've found it surprisingly forgiving. I'm comfortable navigating Windows and doing most everyday work now. Photo editing is where my muscle memory still betrays me, so my Razer Basilisk V4 Pro remains nearby while I adjust.

My other complaint involves the included Logi Bolt USB receiver. My desk is basically an RF nightmare with the amount of hardware I have connected, and I've experienced some interference. Bluetooth, however, has been rock solid for me. The MX Ergo S supports both connection methods.

I'm also hardly alone in converting. My friend and Windows Central colleague Cale Hunt is already on his second MX Ergo after wearing out his first.

At $119.99, buying a trackball when you're unsure whether you'll enjoy using one is a bit of a commitment. At $90.24 on Amazon, this is the price that would get me to take the chance.

And, apparently, become the kind of weirdo who evangelizes trackballs.

Editor's choice Save 25% ($29.75) Logitech MX Ergo S: was $119.99 now $90.24 at Amazon The MX Ergo S wireless trackball delivers precise thumb-controlled cursor movement with minimal hand motion, lets you switch instantly between speed and high-precision tracking, and its 20-degree tilt improves forearm posture while reducing muscle strain by up to 27%, now with clicks that are 80% quieter for a smoother, more comfortable experience.

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