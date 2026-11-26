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"Hot take, one of the best mice in the world is a good mouse." That's what one of my colleagues said to me when I praised the Logitech MX Master 4. He was right to be sarcastic, since it's hardly news that the mouse is excellent.

What is newsworthy, however, is that the mouse is on sale for Black Friday. Right now, you can get a Logitech MX Master 4 for $109.99. The mouse is comfortable, well-built, and one of the only devices that supports Windows 11 haptics.

Why should you buy the Logitech MX Master 4

The Logitech MX Master 4 was crowned the new king of mice by our colleagues at Tom's Guide. The mouse is the successor to the previous top mouse on the market, the Logitech MX Master 3S.

Logitech took the best bits of that near-perfect mouse when creating the Logitech MX Master 4. The biggest feature is the introduction of haptics. The Logitech MX Master 4 can provide subtle "bumps" when you perform certain actions. The feature integrates with Windows 11, so you can feel when you snap a window to one side of a screen or move around in certain apps.

The Logitech MX 4 also fixes one of the few flaws of its predecessor. It features a hard plastic shell that feels good in the hand and holds up better to wear and tear. The rubberized finish of older Logitech mice can get shiny and wear down over time.

Along the side of the Logitech MX Master 4 sits a thumb rest that supports gesture controls. You can customize those gestures through the Logi Options+ app.

I have the developer edition of the Logitech MX Master 4. That version has some fun nods to developers and a different color scheme, but it's otherwise the same as the black and white versions that are discounted for Black Friday.

It may sound silly, but the scroll wheel of the Logitech MX Master 4 is so smooth that I catch myself using it as a fidget spinner. You can toggle between smooth scrolling and ratchet scrolling with the push of a button or through Logitech's app.

The side scroll wheel is also great for when you need to navigate a webpage or spreadsheet horizontally.

Tom's Guide called the Logitech MX Master 4 the "finest mouse on the market," and I agree. It's just straight-up lovely to use. It's so easy to recommend at a discount.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? Prices can fluctuate quite a bit this time of year, but this is a good deal on the Logitech MX Master 4. The mouse normally costs $119.99. At $109.99, it is close to its lowest price ever.

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