Microsoft has announced a brand new version of the Surface Mouse, 10 years after the first one debuted alongside the Surface Studio in 2016 (and not be confused with the refreshed 2025 Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse or the 2018 Surface Precision Mouse). Many had likely assumed the peripheral was dead, as Microsoft hasn’t released any standalone Surface accessories in the last few years as the company refocused its efforts on Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

Well, today, the Redmond giant has a wonderful surprise for Surface Mouse diehards. Alongside the refreshed Gen 2 Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch announced today at Snapdragon Summit, Microsoft announced a new Surface Mouse with an updated design, a new black color, built-in haptics, and a new customizable action button.

I got a chance to briefly play with the new mouse, and I was taken aback by how premium it feels. It features a lovely soft-touch material that coats the part of the mouse you grab, which feels amazing. The left and right click buttons are also super satisfying, offering tactility while remaining near-silent.

The new Surface Mouse in black looks sleek. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

The star of the show, however, is the built-in haptics, which makes this the second mouse to support such a feature after the Logitech MX Master 4. Inside the mouse is a small vibration motor that buzzes when you interact with certain parts of Windows, such as snapping an app to the sides of your screen or dragging files between two windows.

It's a small but meaningful improvement that makes using Windows feel more responsive, and it's baked right in on the new Surface Mouse. Additionally, the new mouse now features an extra action button, which can be used to launch an app or shortcut of your choice, configured in the Microsoft Surface app.

Surface Mouse is available to buy on October 13 for $79.99, which is a great deal when you consider the only other mouse with haptics on the market is $120.

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