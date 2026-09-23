I just spent a day with Stardock's Snipboard, a promising replacement for the Windows 11 clipboard
It lacks drag-and-drop support for now, but early testing shows a solid, feature-packed productivity tool.
Stardock just unveiled a new app that could potentially replace the clipboard on Windows 11. Snipboard is a clipboard dock that can be pinned to any side of your screen. It supports searching your clipboard history, pinning frequently used content, and copying and pasting content across multiple PCs.
Snipboard is available as part of Object Desktop, which starts at $49.99 for an annual subscription. After Snipboard leaves beta, you will also be able to purchase it separately.
I received early access to Snipboard, but I've only had the app for about one day. So far, it's very promising and I look forward to exploring it more. Core functionality is consistent and I appreciate some of the smaller features within the app.
When you view an item within Snipboard, you can click the ellipsis icon to see more pasting options. Among those are UPPERCASE and Keep formatting. Some apps have shortcuts for similar features, but having those shortcuts available within all apps is nice.
Other options include the ability to exclude specific applications and a Temporary mode that stops any content from being sent to other devices.
The general concept of Snipboard is not new. I covered an app called Edge Drop a few months ago that has a similar look and feature set. Snipboard feels more robust at this point, but it is made by Stardock as opposed to Edge Drop being made by a single developer.
One way that Edge Drop beats Snipboard is with drag and drop support. You can drag items into or out of Edge Drop's dock, including text or files. I'd love to see the same thing added to Snipboard.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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